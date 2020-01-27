🔥Bizarre flight path of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter before it crashed into mountain🔥

Flight tracker data shows the bizarre path Kobe Bryant’s helicopter took before it plunged into a hillside.

The helicopter can be seen circling for approximately 15 minutes east of Interstate five near Glendale, California prior to the crash that killed the 41-year-old basketball superstar, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others on Sunday.

Authorities said the crash occurred during severe fog that grounded local police helicopters, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

Ara Zobayan, who had been piloting Bryant’s helicopter, was reportedly flying under visual flight rules (VFR), which means he was relying on his own eyesight to see the terrain below him as he attempted to pilot the flight to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Because of the inclement weather, Zobayan could have switched to ‘Instrument Flight Rules’ (IFR), which would have allowed him to ascend above the clouds as air traffic controllers directed him, but this method of flying can be time consuming and restricts the pilot to the controllers directions.

Assistant professor of aviation at the City University of New York Paul Cline told New York Magazine: ‘Southern California airspace is extremely busy, and they might tell you to wait an hour.’

‘You’re just one of many waiting in line, and it doesn’t matter if you’re Kobe Bryant.’

How common are helicopter crashes?

So Zobayan remained flying under visual flight rules and eventually found and followed Interstate 5 north toward Glendale. Using highways for direction is reportedly a common tactic used by disorientated pilots navigating by sight.

However, before the helicopter could enter the San Fernando Valley, it had to wait because the Burbank Airport was directly ahead of them. A ten-mile stretch of airspace above the airport cannot be entered without permission from air traffic control.

As it waited for permission, the helicopter slowed down and began a series of left turns. Permission to enter the airspace came 11 minutes later.

The helicopter turned west to follow US Route 101, then climbed 2,000 feet above the high, hilly terrain below, which was no longer the flat urban sprawl of Los Angeles.

In audio just before the crash, an air traffic controller can be heard telling the helicopter ‘you’re still to low level’ to be tracked by radar.

The warning did not seem to be related to the helicopter’s altitude because it was ascending at the time. Instead, the controller is believed to have been referring to a technical difficulty while reading data.

Pilot Phillipe Lesourd told The Sun he listened to the audio and said the warning that other aircraft were having issues was ‘not a good sign.’

‘When you ask for special VFR, which they did, only one aircraft is allowed in the airspace,’ Lesourd said.

‘You can hear the controller saying that it had an “Ad go around,” that means an aircraft already cancelled its landing because of low visibility.’

Bryant’s helicopter then began to drop and crashed into the hillside at a speed of about 184mph. Data shows it was descending at about 4,000 feet per minute.

The crash killed everyone aboard the helicopter, including Bryant, his daughter, John Altobelli, 56, who was the head coach of Southern California’s Orange Coast College baseball team; his wife, Keri; and their daughter, Alyssa, who played on Bryant’s daughter’s basketball team.

Another young basketball player, Payton Chester, and her mother Sarah Chester will killed, as well as Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at a nearby elementary school.

Kurt Deetz, a pilot who used to fly Bryant’s helicopter, told The Los Angeles Times the weather conditions were ‘not good at all’ on Sunday morning. Deetz said he believes the weather was likely the cause of the crash.

‘The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that aircraft — it just doesn’t happen,’ he said.

Aviation expert Philip Greenspun told The Weather Channel: ‘You have to really follow the 101 carefully if you want to avoid the hills. Once you mistakenly point the helicopter toward the hills due to, perhaps, being in a cloud or the visibility being really low, the only way to get away from the hills is by turning. Not by climbing them.’

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, alongside the FBI, which is standard procedure.