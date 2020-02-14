🔥Bitter cold to extend into Valentine’s Day, but weekend to bring warmer temps🔥

ST. LOUIS — Temperatures Thursday night will bottom out at 5 degrees, leading into a sunny, chilly Valentine’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.Cloudy skies are expected to clear tonight as temperatures drop into the single digits. A wind chill of minus 5 to 10 degrees is possible, weather service meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said.”It will feel maybe colder than it normally would,” Gosselin said, “because it’s been so warm in December, January and February. It wouldn’t feel so bad if we’d had a normal winter, so it’s a little bit of a shock.”The city of St. Louis is providing about 240 additional overflow beds to the homeless on Thursday evening, mayor’s office spokesman Jacob Long said, in addition to the more than 900 shelter beds already provided. Friday will see a low of 21 degrees and a high of 27, with a much calmer wind than the gusts experienced on Thursday, according to the weather service. Saturday is expected to warm up to 45 degrees and the temperature is predicted to reach the 50s by Monday.Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344@RachelDRice on Twitterrrice@post-dispatch.com