🔥Bistro Union becomes community store as Adam Byatt changes Clapham restaurant in response to pandemic🔥

Clapham favourite Bistro Union is to become a community store from Monday March 23 as owner Adam Byatt joins the legions of London restaurant owners trying to tackle the effects of the coronovirus pandemic.

From first thing Monday morning, Bistro Union will sell a choice of pre-prepared dishes, including Toad in the Hole and a Sunday roast of chicken with pigs in blankets, alongside fresh pasta, tomatoes, root vegetables, tinned fish, beans and chickpeas, dried fruits and pulses, tea and coffee and a choice of bakery goods, including cinnamon buns, bread and pastries. They will also sell dairy products too. A full list of everything available is available on their website.

The new shop will deliver for free to those in isolation, while giving discounts for the elderly too.

Byatt said: “We have long been supported by our local community, and now is our moment to step up and support those that need us.

“We will have to close the restaurant, that’s inevitable. My team will be staffing, cooking and serving the store. The produce is top restaurant quality. Every penny of profit generated will go directly to my amazing team, without which I have no business and Clapham has fewer restaurants.”

“We are creating a fantastic menu and organising produce so that people can still eat very well in the days of isolation. Expect the finest produce and home cooked meals prepared by the best team in south London fighting to stay in the game.”

The move is also something on a trial run; should it be a success, Byatt is considering making the same transition at Trinity, his nearby Michelin-starred restaurant.

For more information, visit bistrounion.co.uk ​