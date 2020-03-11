There’s nothing quite like a quotable villain. And who’d have guessed one of the most memorable in recent memory would be played by Ewan McGregor? The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor is best known for his gentleness in movies such as Moulin Rouge, Big Fish and Christopher Robin, but in Birds of Prey he completely stole the show as eccentric villian Black Mask.

And of course the internet has got to do its thing to immortalize and memeify Birds of Prey’s Roman Sionis. Someone even compiled the scenes in which the villians says “fuck” for a hilarious 15 seconds fans can’t help but relate to in the pit of their souls. The film’s director Cathy Yan has taken notice and is sharing the Black Mask love. Check it:

Anyone else just want to go rewatch Birds of Prey again now? Ewan McGregor’s role was a memorable one and his f-bombs sprinkled a bit more of personality into the R-rated DCEU movie. Although Birds of Prey is centered on being the first comic book film about a gang of female characters, McGregor gave this role his all and was the unexpected surprise fans couldn’t stop talking about as they left the theater.

Ewan got to play with a character who represents toxic masculinity and privilege and ended up improvising a ton of Black Mask’s best lines in Birds of Prey. Cathy Yan let McGregor run wild a bit with the role and the choices made were what we call a “chef’s kiss”. Cathy Yan isn’t just sharing f-bombs either, she also took to Twitter to highlight Black Mask’s uses of “ewws” too. Take a look:

Cathy Yan sounds like she’s proud of how Roman Sionis turned out and she’s loving the love fans are showing for the character. To end the takeover of the character on her feed, she also shared this gem featuring Ewan McGregor’s character saying phrases with every letter of the alphabet. Here it is:

I don’t know how Roman and Elmo would get along on Seasame Street, but I would pay to see that. It’s unlikely we’ll ever see Roman again in future movies considering his fate in Birds of Prey, but he didn’t hold back in the February release. The movie is close to $200 million in global box office earnings after almost five weeks in theaters. Although it wasn’t as massive of a success as other Warner Bros films, it was made on a budget under $100 million and faced a hefty R-rating.

Next, Ewan McGregor may have a voice role in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio movie alongside Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and Ron Perlman, he’ll return as Obi-Wan in Disney+ planned series and play a famed fashion designer in Ryan Murphy’s Halston.