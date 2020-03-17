🔥Birds Of Prey Is Hitting Homes Early Too, So Make Some Egg Sandwiches🔥

It has obviously been a very eventful few days in the world news cycle. Concerns over COVID-19 have put people into self-quarantine, resulting in the entertainment industry coming to a screeching halt. Plenty of studios have pushed back their upcoming blockbusters from months to a year, while sets and theaters are being shut down indefinitely. But with audiences spending more time at home, Universal has opted to make its new releases available On Demand early. And now it looks like Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey is going to follow suit, and be available to watch from the comfort of your home.

The most recently installment in the DC Extended Universe was Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While it was later renamed due to disappointing box office performance, Cathy Yan’s blockbuster was a colorful look into Harley’s mind, and introduced a group of femme fatales to Gotham City. Yan expressed her approval of the movie’s early VOD release via social media, and now it’s come to fruition.

This latest update comes to us from Variety, announcing the early arrival of Birds of Prey from the big screen to your television. The female-centric superhero movie will officially be released on demand March 24th, in exactly one week from the time of writing. There wasn’t an official date for when the movie was going to be available on demand, but it was moved up in response to COVID-19 concerns and fan interest.

The global health pandemic has resulted in a seismic change in daily life, with people encouraged to self-isolate and work from home if possible, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. As such, families have relied more heavily on their TV and streaming services to provide entertainment as they’re cooped up inside. This is why studios will release movies On Demand early. In addition to servicing the audience and allowing projects to be seen while theaters are closed, this is also an opportunity to make some profit.

Universal has made plans to release its most recent movies On Demand, starting with Trolls World Tour. The animated musical movie is being released for digital rental on its original release date. What’s more, the studio is planning to follow suit with recent movies Emma, The Invisible Man, and The Hunt. When Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan saw this trend she posted the following message on social media:

Now it appears that Warner Bros. took Cathy Yan’s approval seriously, as Birds of Prey will be available to rent digitally in just seven days. While the movie was a critical success, the R-rated romp failed to make as much money as its predecessors in the DCEU. But perhaps social distancing and self-quarantine will result in the movie making an unexpected profit. Only time will tell.

Birds of Prey will be available via Video on Demand on March 24th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to look ahead at the movies coming down the pipeline.