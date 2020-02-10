🔥Bird flu case confirmed in Scotland as farmers told to 'ensure highest levels of biosecurity'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

UK Farmers have been put on watch for bird flu after a case of the disease was confirmed in Scotland.

The case is thought to have originated in wild birds, and there are no recommendations that flocks be isolated from their free-roaming counterparts.

Representatives from the National Farmers Union Scotland have also told avian cultivators to make sure they disinfect vehicles and equipment rigorously.

In a statement, NFU Scotland said: “Urgent message for poultry keepers.

“Low pathogenic Avian Influenza (AI), thought to have been contracted from wild birds, was confirmed in a Scottish free range laying flock at the end of last week.

“Please ensure highest levels of biosecurity at this time.”

In December, all 27,000 birds at a commercial poultry farm in Suffolk were culled after a number were found to have the H5 strain of avian flu, identified as “low pathogenic”.