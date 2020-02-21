Binnington gets second shutout in a row for Blues

The Western Conference standings are very tight at the moment. Going into Thursday’s games, the top three teams in the Central Division were separated by one point and the top five teams in the Pacific Division were separated by three points.That means that in the big picture, any of those teams could end up facing anybody else when the situation is sorted out in early April. But when the Blues and Arizona Coyotes dropped the puck on Thursday night at Enterprise Center, they were teams that right now would have met in the first round of the playoffs.Given the Blues’ recent history against the Coyotes, who somewhat inexplicably had won six of their last seven against the Blues, this is not the situation the Blues want to be in. On Thursday, the Blues once again saw how vexing the Coyotes can be, as it took 52 minutes of almost nonstop pressure on the Arizona goal before Ryan O’Reilly flipped one in that was all they got and all they needed in a 1-0 victory.The win was their second in a row and the second shutout in a row for goalie Jordan Binnington.The game was fairly typical of Blues games of late. They controlled the puck, had plenty of zone time, generated chances, and then couldn’t score. On this one, they had more than just control of the puck. The Coyotes looked to be killing penalties for the first 2 ½ periods, with the Blues peppering Antti Raanta with shots — 46 shots on goal in all — and then when the Coyotes cleared the puck, they’d get it back and take some more shots.Finally, O’Reilly broke through. He circled with the puck, and gave it to Brayden Schenn, who found O’Reilly coming down the slot. O’Reilly flipped it toward the top corner. Raanta tipped it, and the puck hit the post, hit his back, and went into the net.It was the 11th goal of the season for O’Reilly and his first since Feb. 1, a seven-game drought.

Binnington followed his shutout on Tuesday against New Jersey with a 14-save game. He didn’t face may shots, but Arizona had a couple breakaways that Binnington had to stare down.Arizona pulled its goalie with about two minutes left and didn’t have many good opportunities but the Blues couldn’t take advantage of the empty net.The Blues also got a solid debut from acquisition Marco Scandella, who broke up two good Arizona scoring chances with solid back checks.The Blues had a dominant second period, maybe one of their most dominant periods of the season, outshooting Arizona 19-4 and just controlling the whole period, even the two minutes that Arizona had a power play when Alex Pietrangelo was sent off for tripping. The best chance of the power play belonged to the Blues, on a late partial breakaway by Schenn.Yet the period ended the way it started, with the score 0-0. The Blues had a 1-0 lead for a minute or so before a successful challenge by Arizona took it off the board. On a power play after Jordan Oesterle was sent off for crosschecking, David Perron one-timed a pass from Pietrangelo into the top corner, with a leaping Schenn taking away Raanta’s vision. But the Coyotes ran the clock back 12 seconds to the Blues entrance into the zone, where Perron was in ahead of the puck and what would have been Perron’s first goal since Jan. 31 came off the board.Beyond that, everyone seemed to have a chance. Colton Parayko had a couple that were snagged by Raanta. Oskar Sundqvist and Sammy Blais had a two-on-two that couldn’t produce a goal, Carl Gunnarsson had a chance in front of the net, Jordan Kyrou did some fancy stepping to get free in front but his shot was blocked and Tyler Bozak couldn’t put in the rebound.The Blues penalty kill, which gave up four goals a week ago in Vegas, was sharp in the first period, killing off 53 seconds of five-on-three for the Coyotes and the 1:07 on either side of it, with Arizona getting only three shots on goal in that run. Binnington made a nice stop with 1:21 to go in the period on a breakaway for Taylor Hall using his pad and his head and finally his glove to keep the game 0-0.The Blues’ best chance came on a shot by Jaden Schwartz with a window at the side of the net, but he shot wide. The Blues had an early power play that they failed to score on and didn’t manage to get a shot on goal until 21 seconds remained.

