🔥Bin day UK: Has your waste collection date changed?🔥

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal life for everyone in the UK.

The Government’s measures to slow the spread of the virus mean that we have to stay home, except for key workers’ commutes, medical visits, daily exercise and weekly shopping.

Among those key workers – who keep the country running even in a time of crisis – are the people who collect our rubbish. But with many people self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms, councils have been forced to cut even some of those services.

Here we take a look at which areas have changed or reduced their bin collection services.

A City of Westminster waste collection truck (Oxyman/Wikimedia Commons)

Why are bin collection days in the UK being delayed?

Many councils across the UK have reduced bin collection services or changed times because of a shortage of staff through illness or self isolation with coronavirus-like symptoms.

If you are self-isolating, you should put personal waste such as tissues in disposable rubbish bags, the Government has said.

You should then put these bags into another bag, tie it securely and keep it separate from other rubbish.

You should keep these bags aside for a minimum of 72 hours (3 days) before you put them in the bin.

This is to protect staff from coronavirus and help slow its spread throughout the UK.

Which areas are affected by the changes?

Many councils across the UK have changed at least some part of their waste management service, although many recycling centres are now closed to help people keep to social distancing.

In London, most borough councils are still operating normal services, but some have had to make changes.

Southwark has warned: “Our collection services are operating with some delays”, and says on its website that bins may be collected on a different day from usual.

Camden says on its website that collection times may change, as it is staggering staff start times.

Residents of both Croydon and Kingston-upon-Thames may have delays to recycling and waste collection due to staff shortages, the council has said.

In Barnet, Bexley and Bromley, recycling will be disrupted due to a lack of staff but household waste collections will continue as normal.

Greenwich says that it won’t be able to provide residents with “a full collection service” due to coronavirus.

Havering has suspended garden waste collection, and said that it missed collections for some residents on March 28-29 due to staff shortages.

Redbridge says that recycling is being collected with household waste earlier in the day. It adds that it has suspended garden waste and bulky waste collection.

Hackney council says on its website that all rubbish collection is operating normally. However it adds that there are delays to deliveries of food waste and recycling bags.

Haringey says that its services are operating as normal at the moment, but warns that delays are possible.

Other London boroughs are running a mostly normal waste collection service, although this may change as the infection spreads and staff shortages increase.

In Greater Manchester, councils are working out which services to prioritise. Manchester itself will collect food and garden recycling bins every two weeks, rather than every week.

Leeds has stopped collecting garden waste, bulky items and food waste.

Bristol has paused garden waste and bulky waste collection. Sheffield is currently not collecting garden waste.

Glasgow has suspended food and glass waste, while Edinburgh has temporarily stopped glass collection.

Belfast has suspended paper waste collection.