🔥Billy Vunipola commits his future to Saracens despite relegation and will relish Championship challenge🔥

Saracens have confirmed that Billy Vunipola is the latest England international to commit his future to the club next season, despite their relegation to the Championship for salary cap breaches.

Vunipola joins Jamie George and Elliot Daly in confirming that he will stay with the club next year, while his brother Mako, Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje are also likely to stay too.

“It was always an easy decision for me,” said Vunipola. “The Sarries environment has helped me to flourish both on and off the pitch.

“When I signed I didn’t really want to to start off with but once I joined and got stuck into it I realised why the club was so special and a huge part of it is down to the environment.

“The coaches have helped me grow and it’s given me confidence I’ve never had. We’ve had some great coaches throughout my time here and you can see how influential the club has been for them.”

Vunipola, who missed the Six Nations with his third broken in arm in two years, believes a year in the Championship will be good for his body and long-term fitness.

“Without even thinking about international rugby, for me personally it’s an opportunity to again look after myself and my body but also help the team with performances,” he said.

“There’s not as many fixtures or big games and people will understand when I say that as currently you can go from Clermont one week to an Exeter the next which is extremely tough and everyone carries niggles.

“It’s tough going but next year is a chance to recharge and get the body to feel better.”