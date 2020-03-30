🔥Billy Joe Saunders to donate £25,000 to domestic violence charity after video advising men 'how to hit women'🔥

Billy Joe Saunders says he will donate £25,000 to a charity that helps combat domestic violence and apologised after making a video in which he gave mock instructions to men on how to hit their female partners if tempers flared during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video shows super-middleweight world champion Saunders with a punchbag in his barn after a training session.

In the video Saunders talks about how to react if “your old woman is giving you mouth”, demonstrating on the punchbag about how to “hit her on the chin” and then “finish her off”.

Following the footage’s emergence, Saunders apologised on social media and he has now revealed he will be donating £25,000 to a charity that helps combat domestic violence.

The super-middleweight world champion has also explained he is in talks with his management team about a scheme that could help those who have suffered from domestic violence.

“I can only take it back and apologise for it,” Saunders told talkSPORT.

“But like I say, I’ve spoken to my management and I will be donating £25,000 to support the charity of domestic violence.

“It was clearly a silly thing to do, but it has been done. I can’t take it back.

“It wasn’t done for social media likes to be honest with you. It was just done out of pure careless thought.

“At this present moment in time, my biggest eye was on people dying around the world of coronavirus and isolating and stuff like that.

“I wasn’t really thinking straight towards about causing friction for all the ladies around the world, and promoting harm – which I clearly don’t.

“I can only put my hands up and apologise for that. There was no intent to cause any destruction.

“My management and I have been having a conversation. We are looking to setup a charitable scheme going on for this sort of thing now moving forward, because it is a serious matter.

“So again I can only once again apologise to everybody who has took offence and been involved in domestic violence and suffered.

“My condolences and apologies can’t be strong enough – and that’s probably not good enough.

“But I am going to donate £25,000 to the charity and I am also going to try and set something up going forward.”