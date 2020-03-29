🔥Billy Joe Saunders offers apology over domestic abuse 'advice' video🔥

Super-middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders has offered an apology for a video he posted on social media advising men how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 30-year-old was seen with a punch bag instructing how to react if “your old woman is giving you mouth” and if “she’s coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face”.

Saunders stated he wanted to make the video for the ‘dads and husbands’ with girlfriends, before explaining the severity of the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Englishman – who is undefeated in 29 fights – released an apology on Saturday, acknowledging that the content of his video was completely unacceptable.

On Twitter, he wrote: “I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself I have a Daughter and if a man laid a finger on her it would be end well.

“Apologies if I offended any women stay blessed.”

Saunders was set for a highly-anticipated bout with pound-for-pound contender Canelo Alvarez prior to the sports suspension due to coronavirus.

He last defended his belt against Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles in November.

Refuge has a freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline available on 0808 2000 247. Click here for their website.