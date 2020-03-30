🔥Billy Joe Saunders has boxing licence suspended after video 'showing men how to hit women'🔥

Billy Joe Saunders has been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control pending a hearing.

Saunders, who currently holds the WBO super middleweight title, caused outrage after posting a tutorial video ‘showing men how to hiit women’ who are ‘giving you mouth’ during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The 30-year-old has since issued an apology and pledged to donate £25,000 to a domestic violence charity but the the BBBoC have taken the decision to suspend his licence while an investigation is carried out.

“The British Boxing Board of Control having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media have suspended the his boxer’s licence pending a hearing under the Board’s misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible.”

