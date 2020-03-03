🔥Billy Gilmour tweets Chelsea fans 'brilliant' message after Liverpool win🔥

Billy Gilmour has thanked Chelsea fans after the young midfielder put in a man-of-the-match performance against Liverpool.

Gilmour, 18, shone in midfield against Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League champions-elect at Stamford Bridge, bossing the game as Chelsea won 2-0 to knock the Reds out of the FA Cup.

Following the win, Lampard said of Gilmour: “What an incredible performance for a young player. He was a calm head in that first five or 10 minutes; he’s a throwback of a midfielder.

“Can you put your foot in? Yes. Can you make angles to play the passes? Yes. He’s only slight in stature but he’s huge in personality.

“He deserves people to talk about him after a performance like that.”

After the game, the young Scottish midfielder sent a message to Chelsea fans via the club’s Twitter account, saying: “Delighted to help the team get through to the quarter-finals, thanks to all the coming, youse were brilliant.”

Former England captain Alan Shearer was impressed by Gilmour’s display, telling BBC Sport at half-time that the midfielder had been “… the star of the show. He has bossed it, he has been absolutely magnificent.

“We see Jorginho and the way he has passed the ball this season for Chelsea, but Gilmour has passed it forward.

“That has been his first thought. Everything he has done has been spot on.

“He is so confident, to have that belief in his ability.”