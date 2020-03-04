🔥Billy Gilmour the pick of Frank Lampard's key decisions for Chelsea vs Liverpool🔥

There was more than just an FA Cup quarter-final place at stake here. Both Chelsea and Liverpool have higher priorities, but they also knew defeat would further enhance a sense their season had reached perhaps its toughest moment yet.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are palpably better placed to handle that concern, sitting 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League and with a recoverable Champions League deficit midway through their last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

Klopp named a stronger side than anticipated with Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk all starting – but he waited until Liverpool were already 2-0 down to address a sloppy performance by introducing Roberto Firmino, and until the final 10 minutes before unleashing Mohamed Salah.

Back-to-back defeats could only create the faintest of doubts regarding their bigger aims but that wasn’t the case for Frank Lampard, who has seen Chelsea’s top-four cushion deflate in addition to a chastening 3-0 home defeat against Bayern Munich which leaves their European hopes in tatters.

Instead, this is a result that should provide a timely fillip, one also achieved through a series of key decisions Lampard got right: switching to a back four; recalling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga; handing a full debut to Billy Gilmour; persevering with Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud.

Gilmour was a revelation on only his third senior start, never shying away from a tackle, facing up to the Liverpool press and barking orders at those around him with years’ more experience.

Willian’s opening goal owed plenty to a goalkeeping mistake from Adrian but it was reward for Chelsea’s attitude and application, as was Ross Barkley’s 64th-minute strike which made it 2-0.

Kepa made a string of fine saves but Liverpool did not manage a shot on target from the 31st-minute onwards, leaving Lampard to celebrate a place in the quarter-finals and a night which should steady the ship for greater challenges ahead.