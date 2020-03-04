🔥Billy Gilmour 'star of the show' for Chelsea vs Liverpool to impress Alan Shearer and Ian Wright🔥

BBC pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer were dazzled by Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour after the midfielder “stole the show” in the first half against Liverpool.

From kick-off the 18-year-old showed composure beyond his years, showing on multiple occasions his ability to break up play, dribble with ease and pick a pass at will.

Gilmour has been one of the Chelsea youngsters to benefit under the tutelage of Frank Lampard, handed his debut against Sheffield United in the Premier League in August.

With Jorginho suspended for the next three games, Ngolo Kante out injured and Mateo Kovacic forced off against Liverpool with injury, Gilmour’s promising performance will come as a significant boost to Lampard.

Speaking at half-time, Ian Wright was full of praise for the Scot, stating the midfielder showed maturity beyond his years – and added that it was easy to see why the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United have been linked to him in the past.

(Getty Images)

Alan Shearer was equally impressed: “Kepa has been in fine form, with a point to prove but the star of the show has been young Gilmour.

“He has bossed it, he has been absolutely magnificent.

“We see Jorginho and the way he has passed the ball this season for Chelsea, but Gilmour has passed it forward.

“That has been his first thought. Everything he has done has been spot on. He is so confident, to have that belief in his ability.”