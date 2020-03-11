🔥Billy Gilmour: Chelsea rising star named in Scotland U21 squad… but could get senior call-up🔥

Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour has been named in the Scotland U21 squad

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is happy to leave the 18-year-old with Scott Gemmill’s U21s while he considers whether or not to move him up to the senior squad.

Gilmour has starred for Chelsea in recent wins over Liverpool and Everton, claiming man of the match on both occasions and leading to calls for a first senior call up.

The midfielder, who signed for Chelsea’s academy from Rangers in 2017, could still be promoted to Clarke’s squad, but for now will focus on preparing Euro Under-21 Championship qualifiers with Croatia and Greece – with both games on the same date as the senior’s Euro 2020 play-off fixtures.

“He is a really good player,” said U21s boss Gemmill. “He has done excellently for all the national age groups and moving forward I am confident he will get to play for the full squad.

“But at the moment he is an U21 player until Steve Clarke says otherwise.

“Historically it was much harder [to step up], there was a bigger gap between U21 and the full squad but I think over time that gap has closed.

“Billy’s recent performances have gone a huge way to confirming his talent that we have all spoken about.”