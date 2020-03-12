Billie Eilish’s sold-out Enterprise Center concert is postponed as Live Nation, AEG pause tours

Live Nation and AEG Presents, the world’s two largest producers of concerts and live events, have banded together with other presenters and producers of concerts to collectively halt large-scale concerts here and far beyond as the coronavirus continues to spread.This includes the sold-out Billie Eilish show March 28 at Enterprise Center, which has been postponed until further notice.”I’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. We’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you.” Eilish said in a statement.The news is aligned with the announcement from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who Thursday afternoon announced events of 1,000 people or more are prohibited in the city.The joint statement from the concert producers reads: “The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community. At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. “We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”In addition to Live Nation and AEG, the coalition includes Creative Artists Agency (CAA), William Morris Endeavor (WME), Paradigm, and United Talent Agency (UTA).Both Live Nation and AEG Presents have offices in St. Louis. The Gabriel Iglesias concerts have been postponed; fans are asked to hold onto tickets, which will be valid during the new dates.Shows seemingly affected as well are Tobymac Saturday night at Enterprise Center and Nathaniel Rateliff March 19 at Stifel Theatre, though official postponement/cancellation announcements haven’t come yet on those shows.Chaifetz Arena has already spelled out the shows not happening at this time including Sturgill Simpson, NF, the Millenium Tour with Omarion and Bow Wow, the Legends of Hip Hop and other shows.

