🔥Billie Eilish tops the charts with Bond theme No Time To Die🔥

Billie Eilish has topped the charts with her James Bond theme, No Time To Die, becoming only the second artist to do so in nearly 60 years.

The 18-year-old, who swept the big four prizes at the Grammy Awards this year, is also the first woman and youngest artist to score a number one with their theme.

The brooding, slow-paced No Time To Die earned 90,000 chart sales across the past seven days including 10.6 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

Sam Smith, whose Writing’s On The Wall soundtracked 2015’s Spectre, is the only other artist whose theme reached number one in the UK since the official franchise began in 1962.

Eilish penned her song alongside her brother and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell, as well as Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

The Bad Guy star debuted it live during Tuesday’s Brit Awards, also winning the gong for best international female solo artist.

No Time To Die also outsold both Smith’s Writing’s On The Wall, which notched up nearly 70,000 chart sales, and Adele’s Skyfall, which earned 84,000 in 2012.

Smith broke the “curse” of the Bond theme, which had previously seen many of the world’s biggest artists record the title song but always fail to top the charts.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights sits at number two while Roddy Ricch’s viral hit The Box takes number three.

It comes in the same week that Eilish topped one billion streams across all her tracks in the UK, joining acts including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot said: “What a fantastic achievement this is for Billie Eilish, to set new standards for a brand new Bond track and break through the one billion barrier for audio streams in the UK.

“Both achievements coming in the week when she was one of the standout performers and victors at the 40th Brit Awards. She is a superstar who is clearly ‘licensed to win’.”

On the albums chart, Bieber scores his second number one with Changes although Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent sits only 150 chart sales behind.

Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala claim number three with their fourth album, The Slow Rush.

No Time To Die, which will be Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, is released in UK cinemas on April 2.

With reporting by Press Association.