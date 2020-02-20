🔥Billie Eilish surprises her biggest fan on CapitalFM in sweet video🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Billie Eilish is known for having a legion of devoted super fans – but she surprised one in particular during a Thursday morning visit to Capital FM.

And while it’s always sweet when a fan meets their favorite musician (remember when Billie met Bieber?) this encounter is especially meaningful.

Marissa, 16, has been caring for her family since she was 14. Her mother requires full-time care for her diabetes and is in a wheelchair after an amputation. Marissa’s brother has severe learning difficulties.

She explained she often feels alone, but listening to Eilish’s pop music has got her through even the toughest times.

(WireImage)

“She’s just really inspiring. Her music is the type of thing that whenever you’re down and depressed and you’ve had a long day, just go to my room, lie down on my bed, blast up the volume – I don’t care if I go deaf – and just listen to her. I’ve seen her interviews and I know she’s had a tough life, especially going into fame. We have very different lives but I can relate to her so much,” Marissa explained. Her brother and mother watched from nearby.

Marissa goes on to say, “She’s just herself, she’s really chill,” as Eilish sneaks up behind her mid-interview.

After that, prepare for waterworks – both Marissa’s and your own – as the meeting is emotional for everyone, including those watching at home.

“Life is hard, it’s so hard and I have moments where I’m like ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ But then, you’re not alone…I may feel like right now I am alone, but there are hundreds of other people out there who also feel like they’re alone right now, so you’re not!” Marissa says, before telling Billie, “I just want to say I love you,” and exclaiming, “You’re real!”

It’s been a busy few weeks for Billie. She released her James Bond theme song and hit the Brits, where she talked about feeling “very hated recently.”