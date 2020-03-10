🔥Billie Eilish meeting Jennifer Lopez is all of us meeting Jennifer Lopez🔥

History was made as two pop heavyweights Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish met for the first time in Miami – and it was everything we expected and so much more.

Eilish met J.Lo backstage shortly after performing on Instagran and the Hustlers star posted pictures of their emotional embrace on Instagram.

She captioned the photos “When Emme [her daughter] met Billie” with three green hearts, referencing Billie’s hair.

It might take you a little while to spot Emme in the photo as she’s squished between the two stars:

J.Lo and Eilish are both beaming in the snaps, while judging from the little amount we can see of her, it looks as though Emme might have shed a few tears.

This is a special week for J.Lo as yesterday marked her and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement anniversary.

Her fiancé posted a sweet video of their best moments from the past year on Instagram, set to The Temptations’ My Girl.

He captioned the post: “One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes.

“Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all.

“Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you #HappyAnniversary.”