🔥Billie Eilish and Hans Zimmer debut James Bond theme song with stunning Brit Awards performance🔥

Billie Eilish performed the new James Bond film title track, No Time To Die, live for the first time at the Brit Awards.

The 18-year-old was joined on stage by her brother and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell, as well as Hans Zimmer and The Smiths’ Johnny Marr.

Eilish later won the Best British Female, making her the youngest person to ever do so.

The performance matched the low-key ballad, with a full orchestra backing up Eilish’s raw vocals and stunning high notes.

After winning the international female solo artist award, an emotional Eilish said that seeing the crowds made her “want to cry.”

She said: “I have felt very hated recently.

“When I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me it genuinely made me want to cry and I want to cry now.”

She added: “London has always felt like a second home to me.”

Johnny Marr praised Billie Eilish ahead of her performance at the Brits.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony being held at London’s O2 Arena, he said: “When we worked on the song the first day I worked with her we were in the studio for a long time, a good long day and she was great… she’s a good musician, a real musician”.

Eilish and O’Connell told BBC Breakfast that 007 himself, Daniel Craig, had to approve their song.

But Marr said that he had only dealt with Craig “second hand” and added: “From what I understand Daniel Craig is very particular about all aspects of the film… that’s great…”.

Marr further praised the choice to have Eilish sing the theme song, titled No Time To Die, as “really inspired”.

He said: “Then when I heard the song I thought it was a very cool and smart choice. Because the song is very intense. It would have been very easy to do something that was very obvious, I think with Bond, it’s for my part, to play the guitar…

“I try to be true to the legacy of it and the tradition of it but make your own mark and kind of modernise it in a way.”

Additional reporting from Press Association.

