🔥Bill Turnbull 'thrilled' to reunite with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain🔥

Former BBC Breakfast co-presenters Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid will reunite on screen later this month.

Turnbull, 64, will fill in for Piers Morgan while the presenter is on holiday for three days from February 24, the Mirror reports.

The pair appeared on BBC Breakfast together until 2014, when Reid left the broadcaster for ITV.

Turnbull’s debut as a Good Morning Britain presenter will mark his return to breakfast television after being was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Colleagues: Turnbull and Reid on BBC Breakfast (PA)

“I’m thrilled to be working with Susanna again and really looking forward to being on Good Morning Britain,” he told the Mirror.

“We didn’t work together long enough and we got on so well. I was so sad when she left at short notice. So for her to ask me to sit alongside her is very exciting.

“I’m in two minds about the early mornings. On one hand, it’s great to be back doing live television. The other part of me thinks: ‘What on earth am I doing? Having sworn never to do breakfast television again!’

Bill Turnbull says he’ll replace Piers Morgan on GMB

“But here I am doing it and it’s only in the short term.”

Turnbull appeared on Good Morning Britain as a guest in November to discuss his Channel 4 documentary Staying Alive, which followed the presenter as he underwent cancer treatment.

He has also presented a weekly radio show on Classic FM since 2016.