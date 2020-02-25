🔥Bill Cosby claims Harvey Weinstein trial was 'unfair' after his sex assault conviction🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Convicted sex offender Bill Cosby has shared a statement in support of Harvey Weinstein, claiming the movie executive’s rape trial was not fair and saying his conviction marked a “very sad day”.

The disgraced comedian’s publicist Andrew Wyatt released the statement on Instagram which questioned where “wealthy and famous men” can “go in this country to find fairness and impartiality”.

Weinstein was yesterday found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping a woman in 2013.

In the wake of his conviction, Cosby’s account suggested the verdict was “not shocking” – but added this was not due to the evidence but instead due to issues with the legal process.

He suggested that because jurors were not sequestered they were privy to media coverage and “the sentiments of public opinion”.

“There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial,” the statement said.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court prior to being found guilty on two counts (AP)

It also suggested the judge “wanted a conviction” as he told jurors to spend more time deliberating when they had been hung over some of the charges.

“Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men…Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system,” the statement added.

It was accompanied by hashtags including “#FreeBillCosby” and “#FarFromFinished”.

Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to serve three to 10 years in prison in 2018. He lost an appeal last year to try and overturn his sentence, having attempted to argue he did not receive a fair trial.

Weinstein was found guilty of two charges following a landmark trial in New York.

The 67-year-old was acquitted on the most serious charge – predatory sexual assault – which carried a potential life sentence. He was also cleared on first degree rape.

Weinstein was ordered to go to jail immediately after the verdicts were given and now faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 11.