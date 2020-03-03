🔥Bill Barr announces elder fraud prosecution data for past year🔥

More than 400 have been charged with defrauding the nation’s seniors out of over a billion dollars over the past year, the Justice Department revealed Tuesday. Attorney General William Barr announced the number of charges in Tampa Tuesday at the Sun City Center Community Hall for seniors.

Barr has made elder fraud one of his top priorities as attorney general, and Tuesday’s announcement nearly doubles last year’s prosecutions. Every U.S. attorney’s office across the country participated in either prosecuting or conducting proactive community outreach as part of the department’s sweep.

This illustration shows the scope of Justice Department’s efforts to combat elder fraud through both litigation and community outreach.

U.S. Justice Department

Scams targeting the elderly are usually foreign-based, like the “Nigerian prince” scheme or robocalls involving the impersonation of a U.S. government official who demands money from targets.

“The charges announced today demonstrate the great success of the Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to identify and stop those who are targeting our senior communities from overseas,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement. “We’re committed to continuing our efforts to keep our elderly citizens safe, whether they’re being targeted door-to-door, over the phone, or online.” In addition to these charges, the Justice Department has 30 ongoing investigations across nine states into some of the most nursing homes where some of the most egregious cases in the country occur. This probe is part of a greater elder fraud initiative announced by Barr on Tuesday.The National Nursing Home Initiative aims to root out fraud targeting the elderly at some of the most problematic nursing facilities across the country, investigating those that are not providing basic hygienic and infectious control to residents, that have inadequate staffing, are unable to feed residents properly, or those who physically or chemically restrain or sedate their residents.As part of that effort, the department has created a National Elder Fraud hotline, to provide personal assistance to seniors at risk of financial fraud. When warranted, those case managers will submit a form to the FBI on the caller’s behalf. The nationwide number is 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).”The HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) continues to pursue nursing home operators who provide potentially harmful care to residents who are often unable to protect themselves,” chief counsel to the Health and Human Services Inspector General Gregory said in a statement. “Creating this Initiative sends a message to those in charge of caring for these beneficiaries that grossly substandard care will not be tolerated.”The national Elder fraud hotline is 1-833-FRAUD-11 or 1-833-372-8311. If you suspect that you or someone you know has been defrauded, please call this number.