🔥Biggest daily rise in UK coronavirus cases to date as 83 more people diagnosed🔥

The UK has recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases after 83 more people were diagnosed.

The Department of Health confirmed the number had risen from 373 at the same point on Tuesday to 456.

Announcing the new figure, a Government spokesman said that 27,476 people have now been tested for the virus in the UK. Of those, 27,020 tested negative.

There have now been six deaths from Covid-19 after an 80-year-old man with underlying health conditions died on Monday .

The new figure comes after health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for the virus and said one of her staff members had also “gone down” with it.

Her Commons ministerial office was today sealed off with “police inner cordon” tape, and “Covid-19 Do Not Enter” signs.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak put action to beat the virus at the heart of his first Budget.

Before delivering his speech in the Commons, he said the Budget would “ensure businesses, the public and those working on the front line against Covid-19 get the support they need”.

