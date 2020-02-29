‘Big Lebowski’ spinoff with Jon Hamm getting poor reviews

The early word is in: Unless you’re a big fan of “The Big Lebowski” (and we are legion), the newest movie featuring Jon Hamm might be worth missing.STL’s No. 1 celeb has a supporting role in “The Jesus Rolls,” which hit some U.S. screens Friday. It has yet to open here.The movie is a spinoff of the Coen Brothers’ classic kegling comedy “The Big Lebowski,” released in 1998 and starring Jeff Bridges and STL’s John Goodman.The new movie was written and directed by John Turturro, who stole several scenes in the original as bowler/sex offender Jesus Quintana.Here are quick hits from some reviews, several of which worked “gutter” or “gutter ball” into them:Los Angeles Times: ” … a gutter ball of a sophomoric, white middle-age male sex farce fantasy that quickly wears out an already tenuous welcome.”Hollywood Reporter: “Those hungering for a sequel to … ‘The Big Lebowski’ are going to have to settle for a mere shadow of that great crime comedy.”Exclaim: ” … has more celebrities than jokes. It’s often difficult to tell if this is supposed to be a comedy; it’s wacky but never funny.”Better reviews, like at website Straight, only went so far in their praise: “Occasional appearances by Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, Sonia Braga and Pete Davidson raise some giggles.”Sounds like Turturro shouldn’t have (messed) with The Jesus.

