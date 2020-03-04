Big Boi, Rebirth Brass Band, Chromeo DJ set coming to Atomic Cowboy in separate shows

Big BoiCourtesy of the artist

Big Boi, a Chromeo DJ set, and Rebirth Brass Band are new concerts coming to Atomic Cowboy Pavilion.– Big Boi, 8 p.m. June 18, $35-$40, — Chromeo DJ set with DJ Alexis Tucci, 8 p.m. May 8, $22-$35, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.– Rebirth Brass Band, 8 p.m. May 30, $20-$25, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.Tickets for all the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketweb.com.Get more information at atomiccowboystl.com.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The 18-year-old singer hopes her current time on “The Voice” will further showcase the talent that comes out of St. Louis.

The past several weeks alone, top-tier concert announcements have arrived at a staggering pace, including one that’s poised to be the year’s biggest show: the Rolling Stones on June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

The show is a stop on the “Wheels of Soul 2020 Tour.” St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon are also on the bill.

“The 85 South Tour Live” with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean is at Chaifetz Arena on July 5. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on his “Shady Grove 2020 Tour.”

She sang the Beatles’ “All My Loving.” Nick Jonas fought to have her on his team.

The show is the first major announcement to come from Chesterfield Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Blackberry Smoke’s “Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N’ Roll” is at the upcoming St. Louis Music Park on July 17. The …

Fogerty will perform Creedence Clearwater Revival hits and more.

The comedian-actor is known for his recurring role on “Will & Grace” and more.

Big BoiCourtesy of the artist