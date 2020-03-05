biden’s-presidential-campaign-raised-$7.1-million-in-online-donation-in-two-days

🔥Biden’s presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donation in two days🔥

News
mariya smith0

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden reacts during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donations in 42 hours, his campaign said late on Wednesday, a boost in fundraising for a candidate who has struggled to keep pace with his rivals and has been vastly outspent by fellow frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Sanders’ campaign disclosed on Tuesday in a that in a two-day window the U.S. senator had raised $5.5 million from more than 220,000 donations.

The two men are locked in a tight race to secure the Democratic nomination for president and the opportunity to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Related Posts

explainer:-how-the-path-to-the-democratic-presidential-nomination-is-different-in-2020

Explainer: How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

mariya smith
frank-lampard-says-chelsea&apos;s-young-stars-must-embrace-competition-with-big-money-signings-like-hakim-ziyech

🔥Frank Lampard says Chelsea's young stars must embrace competition with big money signings like Hakim Ziyech🔥

John koli
theater-group-“girl-be-heard”-aims-to-empower-young-women

Theater group “Girl Be Heard” aims to empower young women

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *