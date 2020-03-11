Biden wins Missouri Democratic primary after hard-fought battle with Sanders

Richard Greenberg, left, and Kevin O’Malley, both supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, cheer as results roll in during a watch party at McGurk’s Irish Pub on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Louis. Biden is projected to be victorious in Missouri over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Jameson Butts keeps an watchful eye as his mother Sierra casts her vote in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Blanchette Memorial Hall in Saint Charles. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Jerome and Elizabeth Schulte arrive to vote in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Portage des Sioux. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“Go Trump,” said Anthony Brungardt, who helps himself to a donut after voting in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Blanchette Memorial Hall in Saint Charles. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“With the coronavirus going around, I am trying to minimize the spread of germs,” said poll worker LaVerne Mahoney of Dellwood, who uses Lysol wipes to wipe down public areas and equipment for patrons voting in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at city hall in Creve Coeur. Mahoney and several other poll workers took it upon themselves to regularly use disinfecting wipes to clean equipment and areas used by voters. The County provided the hand sanitizers and wipes for public use. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Disposable plastic gloves, hand santitizers and disinfecting wipes were on hand for patrons casting ballots in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Blanchette Memorial Hall in Saint Charles. Four residents of St. Charles County were awaiting coronavirus test results Monday from the county health department and placed under quarantine in recent days, said Mary Enger, county director of communications. All four people exhibited symptoms of the virus after returning from recent trips to countries or U.S. states that have reported confirmed cases of the virus. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“I understand, I have a comprised immune system,” said poll worker Jan Booton, who wipes down a pen used by members of the general public voting in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Blanchette Memorial Hall in Saint Charles. “This is my first time working the polls. I asked if I could bring hand sanitizer when I was being trained,” said Booten, who would use a Lysol to wipe down pens and styluses in effort to reduce the spread of germs. Four residents of St. Charles County were awaiting coronavirus test results Monday from the county health department and placed under quarantine in recent days, said Mary Enger, county director of communications. All four people exhibited symptoms of the virus after returning from recent trips to countries or U.S. states that have reported confirmed cases of the virus. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“One guy wore gloves. Another guy refused to touch the screen,’ said election official Dean Wilson, who uses a sanitary wipe to clean a stylus pen used by the patrons to sign in to receive their ballots to vote in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at city hall in Creve Coeur. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — Democratic voters in Missouri signaled Tuesday they want former Vice President Joe Biden to take on President Donald Trump in November.As votes were tallied, Biden backers were staring down a big win, rather than a repeat of four years ago when U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont split the delegate haul with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.Shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m., both The Washington Post and The New York Times declared Biden the victor in Missouri. So did the Associated Press and CNN.Biden’s campaign said Missourians sent a clear message Tuesday.“This is the campaign that will send Donald Trump packing. This is the coalition that can not only win the Democratic nomination, but can propel Democrats to victory this fall,” a statement said.Statewide returns showed Biden with a healthy lead. With nearly 93% of precincts reporting, he had 60% of the vote, compared to Sanders’ 34%.While Biden was cruising in many of Missouri’s counties, Sanders was running close in Boone County, home to the University of Missouri.In St. Louis, city voters had Biden ahead 52-41 with 63% of the vote tallied. In St. Louis County, Biden was winning 65-29 with 90% of the vote reported. In St. Charles County, with 84% reporting, Biden led Sanders 62-35. In Jefferson County, with all precincts reporting, Biden had 58% of the vote to Sanders’ 36%.Tallya S. Wesley knew “in her soul” that Biden would win Missouri, she said at the campaign’s watch party at McGurk’s shortly after early vote tallies projected Biden the winner shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m.“I told them at campaign headquarters that this was going to be an early win,” said Wesley, a grandmother and outreach minister from St. Louis’ Walnut Park neighborhood.“You could feel the momentum shift after Super Tuesday — we’re serious now. We’re in the ninth inning.”Gerri Horn, a Biden volunteer, said she was surprised by the early call but had been certain Biden would “win big” in Missouri. Of at least 30 voters Horn spoke to while canvassing houses recently along Delmar Boulevard and in Riverview, only one person was not a Biden supporter, she said.“He can get both sides together to agree and work on issues,” said Horn, 67, of Hazelwood.Both Wesley and Horn, lifelong Democrats, were among a bustling crowd of Biden supporters at McGurk’s shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday that included people who had volunteered for Biden’s past competitors and St. Louis officials including Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and Kevin O’Malley, former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland under Obama.At a campaign watch party for Sanders at Blueberry Hill, about three dozen supporters remained on hand shortly before 9 p.m.Democratic congressional candidate Cori Bush addressed the group, which remained lively following an early projected win for Biden. “I don’t see one head down,” said Bush, an activist involved in the Ferguson protests who is running against U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in the August Democratic primary.Electoral races can flip in a matter of days, Bush said, so supporters should get back to work help boost Sanders efforts in upcoming primaries in other states. “This is not the end,” she said. “Sleep tonight, get some rest, and let’s get right back at it tomorrow. Maybe we didn’t win it, but the next state can. This is still our moment.” Trump coasts to a GOP winOn the Republican side, President Donald Trump, who won the state by 19 points in 2016, appeared ready to capture all 54 GOP delegates in his bid for a second term.In a statement, Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said 92% support he’s received show Missourians are united behind the president.“If Joe Biden is the best Democrats can put forward, Missourians can look forward to another four years of fairer trade deals, job growth, and tremendous tax cuts under President Trump’s administration,” she said.Voters also could choose primary ballots for the Constitution, Green and Libertarian parties.Voting opened in Missouri after Biden won big on Super Tuesday, including convincing victories in Southern states where African Americans make up large parts of the electorate.He also notched wins in Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas.Among those backing Biden was Alie Kamara, a 34-year-old nurse’s assistant in south St. Louis, who immigrated from Sierra Leone six years ago.Kamara voted for Biden because of Biden’s experience. The economy was strong under President Barack Obama’s administration, Kamara said, and he is confident Biden can return the country to the same position.“It worked well for this country,” Kamara said. “I believe that if he is going to be president again, after being vice president, he is going to do the same thing again.”At a polling place in Dutchtown, Don and Pat Duncan were motivated in large part by the issues of health care and minimum wage in their votes for Sanders.“I figure, I’m on Medicare, and if it works for me — and I’m quite happy with it — why not have it for everybody,” said Don Duncan, 68, a retired carpenter.“This is the only country in the world where if you get sick you lose your entire life savings,” Duncan said. “It’s about time the United States catches up with the rest of the world.” Pat Duncan said she “probably could have gone either way” to vote for Biden or Sanders but opted for the latter because of his position for a $15 federal minimum wage.As the day started, Biden had 670 delegates and Sanders 574, according to The Associated Press.Missouri was among five states voting Tuesday, with Michigan being the biggest prize. Sanders won there in 2016, but did not repeat this time.Neither Biden nor Sanders spent time in Missouri until the weekend before the vote. Bloomberg blanketed the airwaves in the weeks leading to Super Tuesday. It was only in the past week that Biden and Sanders got on the air, with Biden spending the most.There are 68 delegates at stake here Tuesday: 44 will be awarded based on performance in each congressional district, and the remaining 24 will be apportioned based on the state’s popular vote.Missouri also has 12 “automatic” delegates to the Democratic National Convention — elected officials and party leaders — who aren’t bound by the statewide results and can support any candidate.Voting glitchesThere were some hiccups at the polls.Voters in St. Louis County experienced problems with the polling stations’ poll books early Tuesday, said Eric Fey, Democratic director of elections.The poll books were out of sync with receipt printers, but the issue was fixed by 7 a.m., Fey said.“We have a manual backup process,” he said. “It just took a while to fix that.”In north St. Louis, officials relocated the Ward 22 polling place on Martin Luther King Drive after a man backed a car into the building before entering and yelling threats, throwing things and pouring water on workers and voting machines.In Kansas City, moments after he made a plea for people to get out and vote, Mayor Quinton Lucas was turned away from the polls and told he “wasn’t in the system.” He later learned his name had been entered into the system incorrectly and was able to cast his ballot.For Republicans, the day was significantly different than the 2016 primary election, when Missouri voters gave Trump the nod over challenger Ted Cruz by less than one-half of 1 percent.Democrat Hillary Clinton’s margin was even closer over Sanders, who came within about 1,600 votes of the former Secretary of State.In 2016, Sanders had performed well in counties with universities, as well as places with strong ties to labor unions, including St. Charles, Jefferson, St. Francois and Lincoln counties.As the field narrowed from 20 Democratic candidates to the two front-runners, endorsements for Biden began to break his way. After remaining silent on her pick in the run-up to the election, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running for governor against Republican Mike Parson, announced Tuesday morning that she had voted for Biden.Among those backing Biden were St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan and former Gov. Jay Nixon.

Mark Schlinkmann, Erin Heffernan and Jack Suntrup of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story

Biden watch party awaits results at McGurk’s Irish Pub

Richard Greenberg, left, and Kevin O’Malley, both supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, cheer as results roll in during a watch party at McGurk’s Irish Pub on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Louis. Biden is projected to be victorious in Missouri over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

Sanders supporter at in St. Louis

Cori Bush, left, former candidate for a U.S. House of Representative seat and Bernie Sanders supporter, gets a hug from fellow volunteer Skye Smith on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at a campaign volunteer watch party at Blueberry Hill in University City. The news had already broke that Sanders lost to fellow Democrat Joseph Biden in Missouri?s presidential primary. Photo by Christian, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

Biden watch party awaits results at McGurk’s Irish Pub

St. Louis City 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar, supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, raises his phone to take a picture as results roll in during a watch party at McGurk’s Irish Pub on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Louis. Biden is projected to be victorious in Missouri over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

Biden watch party awaits results at McGurk’s Irish Pub

Tallya S. Wesley listens in during a brief address from Kevin O’Malley, former U.S. ambassador to Ireland, about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a watch party at McGurk’s Irish Pub on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Louis. Biden is projected to be victorious in Missouri over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

Biden watch party awaits results at McGurk’s Irish Pub

Carol Crooks, center, and Ashley Bailey chat while awaiting the polling results for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a watch party at McGurk’s Irish Pubon Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Louis. Biden is projected to be victorious in Missouri over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

Biden watch party awaits results at McGurk’s Irish Pub and Garde

Lewis Reed, president of the Board of Aldermen, delivers a brief speech about the projected victory of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during a watch party at McGurk’s Irish Pub and Garden on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Louis. Biden is projected to be victorious in Missouri over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vt. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

A car crashed into the side of the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church where voters were supposed to cast their ballot Tuesday morning.