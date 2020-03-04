🔥Biden scores surprise Super Tuesday victories🔥
Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday victories have revived his campaign and sent the once-expected front-runner back to first place, ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden earned some surprise wins on Tuesday night, including Texas and Minnesota where Sanders was expected to make a stronger showing. He also took Massachusetts, home state of fellow 2020 Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren. Jamie Yuccas is in California where the Biden campaign is celebrating their resurgence.