biden-scores-surprise-super-tuesday-victories

🔥Biden scores surprise Super Tuesday victories🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday victories have revived his campaign and sent the once-expected front-runner back to first place, ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden earned some surprise wins on Tuesday night, including Texas and Minnesota where Sanders was expected to make a stronger showing. He also took Massachusetts, home state of fellow 2020 Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren. Jamie Yuccas is in California where the Biden campaign is celebrating their resurgence.

Related Posts

epa:-toxic-chemicals-from-scott-base-may-pollute-local-water

🔥EPA: Toxic chemicals from Scott base may pollute local water🔥

syed
trump-pardons-billionaire-ex-nfl-team-owner-edward-debartolo-jr.

🔥Trump pardons billionaire ex-NFL team owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.🔥

mariya smith
manchester-united-vs-club-brugge-live:-europa-league-commentary-stream,-early-team-news-and-build-up

🔥Manchester United vs Club Brugge LIVE: Europa League commentary stream, early team news and build-up🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *