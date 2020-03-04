🔥Biden declared presumptive winner of Maine Democratic primary🔥

Biden gets Super Tuesday surge

Joe Biden is the presumptive winner of Maine’s Democratic primary, CBS News reports.

Biden currently has a lead over Bernie Sanders in the national delegate race, with 494 pledged delegates. The Vermont senator, meanwhile, has amassed 425 pledged delegates. Those totals, however, are likely to change as more delegates are allocated as votes continue to come in from the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday. Biden surged to victory in 10 of the 14 states that voted Tuesday and snagged key wins in Southern states with large African-American populations. He also captured liberal strongholds that Sanders won four years ago, as well as Texas, which offered the second-most delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday. Sanders, meanwhile, won three states, including his home state of Vermont. California, Super Tuesday’s biggest prize with 415 delegates, is leaning Sanders.