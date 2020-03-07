Biden brings his resurgent campaign to St. Louis, criticizes Trump, not Sanders

1 of 2

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pauses before taking the stage at a rally at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stumps at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Joe Biden brought his resurgent campaign for president to St. Louis Saturday, telling a cheering downtown crowd that “we’re going to unite this party and unite this country.”Kicking off a flurry of campaigning in the run-up to Tuesday’s Missouri presidential primary, the former vice president reveled in his sudden re-emergence as the apparent front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination.“The press, the pundits had declared … Biden’s campaign is dead,” he told several hundred people in Kiener Plaza.“But South Carolina had something to say about that,” referring to his big victory in that state’s primary a week ago.Then, after a string of Super Tuesday wins earlier this week, he noted that he now has the national lead in delegates committed so far.In his 15-minute talk, Biden aimed his criticism at Republican President Donald Trump, not Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — the other remaining major Democratic aspirant.“We’re running on a positive progressive vision for the future, not to turn this primary into a campaign of negative attacks because that will only re-elect Donald Trump if we go that route,” he said.Among other things, Biden criticized Trump for embracing “autocrats and dictators” such as Russian President Vladmir Putin.Biden also was to speak later Saturday in Kansas City, the state’s other major metro area. Sanders, meanwhile, will hold a St. Louis rally of his own at 11 a.m. Monday at the Stifel Theatre downtown.Biden’s wife, Jill, is scheduled to appear at a campaign event Monday afternoon at the Cheshire hotel on the St. Louis-Richmond Heights border.Biden and Sanders are fighting in Missouri for 68 delegates, with 44 apportioned based on their finishes in the state’s eight U.S. House districts and 24 on how they do statewide.This article will be updated

