Biden apparent victor in Missouri primary after hard-fought battle with Sanders

1 of 7

Jameson Butts keeps an watchful eye as his mother Sierra casts her vote in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Blanchette Memorial Hall in Saint Charles. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Jerome and Elizabeth Schulte arrive to vote in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Portage des Sioux. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“Go Trump,” said Anthony Brungardt, who helps himself to a donut after voting in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Blanchette Memorial Hall in Saint Charles. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“With the coronavirus going around, I am trying to minimize the spread of germs,” said poll worker LaVerne Mahoney of Dellwood, who uses Lysol wipes to wipe down public areas and equipment for patrons voting in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at city hall in Creve Coeur. Mahoney and several other poll workers took it upon themselves to regularly use disinfecting wipes to clean equipment and areas used by voters. The County provided the hand sanitizers and wipes for public use. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Disposable plastic gloves, hand santitizers and disinfecting wipes were on hand for patrons casting ballots in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Blanchette Memorial Hall in Saint Charles. Four residents of St. Charles County were awaiting coronavirus test results Monday from the county health department and placed under quarantine in recent days, said Mary Enger, county director of communications. All four people exhibited symptoms of the virus after returning from recent trips to countries or U.S. states that have reported confirmed cases of the virus. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“I understand, I have a comprised immune system,” said poll worker Jan Booton, who wipes down a pen used by members of the general public voting in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Blanchette Memorial Hall in Saint Charles. “This is my first time working the polls. I asked if I could bring hand sanitizer when I was being trained,” said Booten, who would use a Lysol to wipe down pens and styluses in effort to reduce the spread of germs. Four residents of St. Charles County were awaiting coronavirus test results Monday from the county health department and placed under quarantine in recent days, said Mary Enger, county director of communications. All four people exhibited symptoms of the virus after returning from recent trips to countries or U.S. states that have reported confirmed cases of the virus. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“One guy wore gloves. Another guy refused to touch the screen,’ said election official Dean Wilson, who uses a sanitary wipe to clean a stylus pen used by the patrons to sign in to receive their ballots to vote in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at city hall in Creve Coeur. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — Polls closed in Missouri Tuesday with supporters of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders hoping for a surge of momentum in his attempt to slow former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for the Democratic nomination.Biden backers were hopeful of a big win, rather than a repeat of four years ago when Sanders split the delegate haul with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.Shortly after polls closed, both The Washington Post and The New York Times declared former Biden the victor in Missouri. So did the Associated Press.On the Republican side, President Donald Trump, who won the state by 19 points in 2016, appeared ready to capture all 54 GOP delegates in his bid for a second term.Voters also could choose primary ballots for the Constitution, Green and Libertarian parties.Voting opened in Missouri after Biden won big on Super Tuesday, including convincing victories in Southern states where African Americans make up large parts of the electorate — Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.He also notched wins in Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas.Among those backing Biden was Alie Kamara, a 34-year-old nurse’s assistant in south St. Louis, who immigrated from Sierra Leone six years ago.Kamara voted for Biden because of Biden’s experience, he said. The economy was strong under President Barack Obama’s administration, Kamara said, and he is confident Biden can return the country to the same position.“It worked well for this country,” Kamara said. “I believe that if he is going to be president again, after being vice president, he is going to do the same thing again.”Sanders, meanwhile, won his home state of Vermont. His other victories were in the West — California, Colorado and Utah — but a relatively strong performance by Biden in California ensured Sanders wouldn’t leave the state with a lopsided share of the state’s 415 delegates.At a polling place in Dutchtown, Don and Pat Duncan were motivated in large part by the issues of health care and minimum wage in their votes for Sanders.“I figure, I’m on Medicare, and if it works for me — and I’m quite happy with it — why not have it for everybody,” said Don Duncan, 68, a retired carpenter.“This is the only country in the world where if you get sick you lose your entire life savings,” Duncan said. “It’s about time the United States catches up with the rest of the world.” Pat Duncan said she “probably could have gone either way” to vote for Biden or Sanders but opted for the latter because of his position for a $15 federal minimum wage.“I get tired of hearing people have to work three jobs just to make it,” she said. “I’m going to have to get a part-time job because we just can’t make it on Social Security.”As the day started, Biden had 670 delegates and Sanders 574, according to The Associated Press. (Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is still running and on the Missouri ballot, has two delegates.)Missouri was among five states voting Tuesday, with Michigan being the biggest prize. Sanders won there in 2016.Neither Biden nor Sanders spent time in Missouri until the weekend before the vote. Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after a dismal showing on Super Tuesday, blanketed the airwaves in the weeks leading to Super Tuesday. It was only in the past week that Biden and Sanders got on the air, with Biden spending the most.There are 68 delegates at stake here Tuesday: 44 will be awarded based on performance in each congressional district, and the remaining 24 will be apportioned based on the state’s popular vote.Missouri also has 12 “automatic” delegates to the Democratic National Convention — elected officials and party leaders — who aren’t bound by the statewide results and can support any candidate.There were some hiccups at the polls.Voters in St. Louis County experienced problems with the polling stations’ poll books early Tuesday, said Eric Fey, Democratic director of elections.The poll books were out of sync with receipt printers, but the issue was fixed by 7 a.m., Fey said.“We have a manual backup process,” he said. “It just took a while to fix that.”In north St. Louis, officials relocated the Ward 22 polling place on Martin Luther King Drive after a man backed a car into the building before entering and yelling threats, throwing things and pouring water on workers and voting machines.In Kansas City, moments after he made a plea for people to get out and vote, Mayor Quinton Lucas was turned away from the polls and told he “wasn’t in the system.” He later learned his name had been entered into the system incorrectly and was able to cast his ballot.For Republicans, the day was significantly different than the 2016 primary election, when Missouri voters gave Trump the nod over challenger Ted Cruz by less than one-half of 1 percent.Democrat Hillary Clinton’s margin was even closer over Sanders, who came within about 1,600 votes of the former Secretary of State.Sanders had performed well in counties with universities, as well as places with strong ties to labor unions, including St. Charles, Jefferson, St. Francois and Lincoln counties.As the field narrowed from 20 Democratic candidates to the two front-runners, endorsements for Biden began to break his way. After remaining silent on her pick in the run-up to the election, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running for governor against Republican Mike Parson, announced Tuesday morning that she had voted for Biden.Among those backing Biden were St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan and former Gov. Jay Nixon.Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, was among those supporting Sanders.Nassim Benchabaane, Erin Heffernan and Jack Suntrup of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this storyUpdated at 7: 15 p.m.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Missouri voters go to the polls in the state’s presidential primary.

Besides Missouri, five other states hold primaries on Tuesday: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington state.

A car crashed into the side of the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church where voters were supposed to cast their ballot Tuesday morning.