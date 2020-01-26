🔥Bhim Army Chief Detained In Hyderabad Ahead Of Anti-CAA Protest🔥

Chandrashekhar Azad first tweeted about his detention by the Hyderabad police.

Hyderabad:

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained in Hyderabad ahead of a planned protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported. Lungerhouse police said the administration had not given permission for the agitation, and the Dalit leader was taken into custody to prevent him from going ahead with it.

Chandrashekhar Azad’s detention comes barely 10 days after his release on bail from Tihar Jail on January 16. He was arrested on charges of inciting a crowd to take up an anti-Citizenship Act protest in the national capital’s Daryaganj area last month.

The Dalit leader had sent out a Twitter alert regarding his detention 15 minutes before reports emerged on news agency platforms. “Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained by the Hyderabad police,” the tweet read.

— Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 26, 2020

Chandrashekhar Azad has been one of the main faces of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation, having led the Daryaganj protest from the front in defiance of restrictions imposed by the Delhi police. However, the city court hearing his case was not convinced by the police’s argument that his tweets were inflammatory in nature.

(With inputs from ANI)