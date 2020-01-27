🔥Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad sent back to Delhi after being detained in Hyderabad🔥

Pro- and anti-CAA protests draw massive crowds













Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was detained in Hyderabad on Sunday ahead of two protest meetings against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was sent back to Delhi on Monday, January 27.

Azad took to Twitter to write: “First, our people were beaten up with sticks and then I was arrested. Now, they have brought me to Hyderabad airport and sending back to Delhi.”

Tagging Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s office, Azad wrote that Bahujan Samaj won’t forget this humiliation. “I will be back soon,” he added. He also alleged that the dictatorship in Telangana is at its peak.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad addresses a press conference.

“Hyderabad police is forcibly taking us to Hyderabad Airport and send us to Delhi,” another Bhim Army leader Kush Ambedkarwadi, who was accompanying Azad, tweeted earlier.

Detained on Sunday

Azad, Kush and lawyer Mehmood Pracha were detained outside a hotel as they were on their way to Crystal Garden in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam to address a protest meeting.

Police said Azad was detained under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code as there was no permission for the meeting.

It was not clear where they were kept on Sunday night. Their whereabouts were not known till late in the night and Azad’s supporters had even tried to stage a protest at the office of Hyderabad police commissioner to demand his release. They were also detained.

Followers of Azad took to Twitter to condemn the action of Hyderabad police and demanded his immediate release.

Dalit group leader Chandrashekhar Azad.Twitter

Azad, who has become a prominent face of the anti-CAA protests across the country, had arrived in Hyderabad to attend two meetings against the CAA, organised by the alumni of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front (AIDMPAF).

They were shifted from one police station to the another, and some supporters following the police vehicle, however, lost track of it.

Earlier, the police had started detaining the activists of the AIDMPAF and other supporters of Azad reaching the venue. It dispersed many others who came to attend the meet.

Azad’s detention came 10 days after his release on bail from the Tihar Jail in Delhi. He was arrested by the Delhi police on December 20 on charges of inciting people during the anti-CAA protest. He was held when he tried to take out a march from the Jamia Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

