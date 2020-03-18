🔥BHA delay decision on champion jockey and trainer titles as coronavirus forces racing into shutdown🔥

The British Horseracing Authority say no decision has yet been made on how they will allocate this season’s champion jockey and trainer awards after the sport was sent into lockdown by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having initially planned to race on behind closed doors, on Tuesday, the BHA confirmed a complete suspension of all racing, including next month’s Grand National meeting at Aintree, until the end of April.

The champion jockey and trainer are usually crowned at the Sandown’s season finale, which was due to take place on April 25.

In the trainer’s title race, Nicky Henderson’s excellent Cheltenham Festival has left him nearly £200,000 ahead of reigning champion and long-term rival Paul Nicholls.

Cheltenham Festival 2020 – In pictures

The jockey’s race, meanwhile, had been one of the highlights of the season, with Brian Hughes and Richard Johnson battling it out at the top of the standings until the latter suffered a broken arm in a fall at Exeter in January.

At the time of the suspension, Hughes was 19 wins clear of the four-time defending champion and on the brink of claiming his first title.

The BHA said: “This is a fast-moving situation and the sport is working collectively to manage the many issues that arise as a result.

“Decisions as to how the situation affects the jump jockey, trainer and owner championships will be included in that process in due course.”