🔥BFI Flare Film Festival cancelled amid coronavirus fears🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The BFI Flare Film Festival has been cancelled amid coronavirus fears.

The event, which celebrates LGBTIQ+ cinema in the capital, had been due to take place from March 18-29 at BFI Southbank.

A statement released by BFI read: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that, because of the scale and complexity of running a large international film festival with filmmakers due to travel from across the world, the BFI has taken the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 edition of BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival as the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolves.”

The festival had been due to showcase films such as Cicada from New York filmmaker Matthew Fife and Disclosure – a landmark documentary fronted by Orange is the New Black’s Laverne Cox, analysing the representation of transgender stories in film and television.

“We know this decision affects individuals in different ways and we respectfully ask people to please bear with us over the next days as we work through the impacts of cancellation and also look at ways of sharing some elements of BFI Flare digitally,” organisers also said.

For more information, head here