🔥BFI Flare festival keeps spark alive by moving online🔥

As the mainstream film industry agonises over how to respond to the current crisis, weighing up digital releases now or holding back until movies can be seen in cinemas, London’s little but fierce BFI Flare festival of LGBTIQ+ films has just got the hell on with it.

Slated to open today, it has done just that but in digital form — BFI Flare at Home will offer a selection from the festival, including Levan Akin’s Cannes-winning, Georgian-set romance And Then We Danced and Daniel Karslake’s powerful documentary about the bruising impact on four different LGBTIQ+ individuals of organised religion, For They Know Not What They Do.

There’ll also be a selection from the BFI Flare Five Films For Freedom series of shorts, made available in partnership with the British Council over 10 days, as well as gems from the BFI’s existing collection of queer films from the likes of Céline Sciamma, Derek Jarman and Desiree Akhavan, and from the BFI National Archive’s LGBT Britain on Film collection.

With more than 230 films, live Q&As on social media and daily programmer recommendations, and more to be announced in the coming days, you’ll be lucky to get through it even if this does last until Christmas. Flare up.

player.bfi.org/flare