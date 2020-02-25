🔥Beyoncé pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with 'XO' and 'Halo' performance at memorial service🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Beyoncé and more celebrities paid tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant during the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial in Los Angeles.

Thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe and his daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” Beyoncé said before launching into a moving rendition of ‘XO.’

Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant (Getty Images)

“I want you to sing it so loud they hear your love,” she told the audience.

The powerhouse vocalist then performed an emotional rendition of her hit single ‘Halo’ with a gospel choir and string section. She wore a gold suit to pay homage to the Lakers, as the team colors are purple and gold.

Alicia Keys also performed, playing her version of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.

Christina Aguilera sang ‘Ave Maria’ in Italian.

Proceeds from ticket sales donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which “exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy through charitable endeavors in sports.”

(REUTERS)

Michael Jordan, Vanessa Bryant and Jimmy Kimmel spoke about their love for the late basketball legend.

Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson were also in the audience.