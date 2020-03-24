🔥Beyoncé and Jay-Z snap up their second mega mansion in two months🔥

Buying a home and having a child are counted among life’s most stressful events. But it seems Jay-Z and Beyoncé are taking it all in their stride as they snap up a second mega mansion, just three months after their twins Rumi and Sir were born.

The power couple’s most recent purchase is a £19.2 million estate in The Hamptons, a star-studded district on Long Island’s South Fork where celebrity residents have included Scarlett Johansson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez and Richard Gere.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s glam new seven-bedroom home has seven bathrooms with sculpted marble from Verona in Italy, plus a separate guest cottage.

The pile was first listed in 2009 for £29.2 million, but the price has been slashed several times over the past few years and the music supremos managed to bring the owners down again to a price they felt was fair.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new mega mansions – and other A-list pads…

This comes a few weeks after it was revealed the couple put down a £27 million deposit on one of Bel Air’s most extravagant mansions, with a £40.7 million mega mortgage.

It counts four outdoor swimming pools and a private “wellness” centre among super luxe perks.

The Hamptons pile: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new home has a vast kitchen that overlooks the pool and outdoor terrace (www.jeffreycolle.com)

Other properties linked to the music power couple this year alone are a 10-bedroom Malibu home which they rented for £314,500-a-month while searching for a permanent home in LA and a 123-room mansion in Hollywood.

Owned by British heiress Petra Stunt and priced at £85 million, the 14-bedroom home has an aquarium in the study, a bowling alley, swimming pool, a basement nightclub and an entire room dedicated to wrapping gifts.

Bel Air beauty: the couple snapped up this mega mansion with a £27 million deposit just a few months ago (www.splashnews.com)

But it seems the Lemonade singer and her rap mogul husband didn’t fancy paying the big bucks for it — instead snapping up both their new Bel Air home and The Hamptons estate for a combined total of just a shade over £86 million. It’s the ultimate in A-list two-for-ones.