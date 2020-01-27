🔥Beyonce and Jay-Z nowhere to be seen during Grammys despite winning an award🔥

Beyonce and Jay-Z were nowhere to be seen during this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony despite having front row seats and a win.

The Lemonade singer has been known to skip out on events whether or not she has been nominated, so it’s no surprise she chose to skip out on the celebrations this year.

Queen Bey had four nominations for her The Lion King: The Gift album, including Best Pop Solo Performance for Spirit, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Film for Homecoming.

Despite going AWOL, Beyonce and HOV were at two pre-Grammy events this weekend, like the Roc Nation brunch (of course) and the pre-Grammys gala where the couple served us looks.

Most likely, Bey pulled back from the event in response to how her hard work has been snubbed over the years.

Although she won the award for Best Music Film, she previously lost album of the year for Lemonade.

In a rare interview with ELLE, she explained: ‘I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now.

I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper.

Beyonce continued: ‘I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self-became even stronger.

‘It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.’

At the same time, the world was shrouded in pain at the news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s deaths the day of the show.

Many celebrities opted for paying tribute to Black Mamba like Lizzo dedicating her performance to him and Alicia Keys giving a heart-wrenching speech.

This made for a very melancholic show for Los Angeles natives and the entire world, and it would be no surprise if stars felt it would be best to opt out of it for one year.





