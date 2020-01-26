🔥Beyonce and Jay Z look like proud parents at star-studded Grammys bash honouring their pal Diddy🔥

Beyonce and Jay Z couldn’t have looked prouder as they honoured their pal Diddy at a pre-Grammys party in Beverly Hills.

The Grammys takes place on Sunday night (26 January) but kicking things off early, a whole host of music royalty stepped out to see Diddy honoured at the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons gala.

And, quite frankly, we wish we bagged an invite.

Lil Kim and John Legend performed on stage, while Jessie J attended with boyfriend Channing Tatum, after deciding to give their romance another go, Cardi B and Offset put on a very tactile display when they rocked up and Nicole Scherzinger looked just divine for the party, which she came to solo after holidaying for the first time with Thom Evans since going public with their relationship.

Dua Lipa was there with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, Naomi Campbell made an appearance, and, of course, the man of the night Diddy was there, joined by his daughters.

But it was Bey and Jay Z that caught our eye, as the pair looked like proud parents in the crowd, supporting Diddy and their fellow music stars.

Suited and booted in a white three-piece suit, Jay looked cooler than cool in his shades, while Beyonce looked like a dream in her scarlet red dress.

The couple looked like they were having a ball at the bash, that was held in honour of Diddy and saw him receive the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award.

Clive Davis, co-host of the pre-Grammy party said he thinks it is ‘so gratifying’ that Diddy has been given the honour.

‘It’s personally so gratifying that Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition.

‘From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution, to his many memorable appearances at the pre-Grammy gala as both a speaker and performer,’ he said.

‘It’s come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean.’

The Grammys will see a whole host of stars take to the stage this year, including the likes of Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, who’ll be making a comeback at the awards with her first live performance since her 2018 overdose

Aerosmith are also set to take to the stage, while Alicia Keys will be hosting things for the second year running.

Among the artists nominated are Lizzo, who leads with eight nominations, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish both bagged six nods, while Thank U, Next hit-maker Ariana has five.





