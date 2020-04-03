🔥Beware, working from home can leave you wide open to cyber criminals and hackers🔥

Cybercriminals are no different to any other criminal. They are opportunistic, often merciless and prey on the most vulnerable in society.

With the world in the middle of an unprecedented crisis, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, it is no surprise that we are seeing hackers and phishers looking to exploit the new weaknesses that present themselves.

One of the biggest changes we have seen in recent weeks as the country has gone into lockdown is the move of most of corporate Britain to working from home.

Employees everywhere are getting used to the new reality of conducting meetings and conference calls via web apps and chat programmes, and dialling into their corporate data via their home network.

We’re also all more reliant than ever on digital tools to go about our everyday business, whether that’s keeping in touch with family and friends or checking bank accounts.

Some older people who do not traditionally use such technology have been forced to adopt it because they have been told to self-isolate by the Government and need to go online to communicate with loved ones or shop for essentials.

Almost overnight, the internet has become the primary channel for interaction with others and the main way that we work, contact and support others in society.

What people may not realise is that these novel arrangements expose them and the companies they work for to huge cybersecurity risks, as criminals seek to take advantage of the new vulnerabilities that are exposed.

At ThreatAware, we have seen a drastic rise in the number of computers that are now extremely vulnerable to cyber-attacks, with 55 per cent of computers that we monitor now using home networks, most of which have little to no cybersecurity protection, up from just 18 per cent before the coronavirus crisis.

Having conducted analysis across our entire user base we believe home networks are at least four times more vulnerable than office networks.

Evidence of cyber-attacks within businesses have already begun with cybercriminals disguising themselves as The World Health Organisation in order to steal money or information from the Italian population. An elaborate phishing scam targeted over 10 per cent of all organisations in Italy.

In recent days, the coronavirus statistics site worldometers.info has also been the target of cyber attackers seeking to disrupt its operations.

There have been allegations that cybercriminals have been hacking into social media and bank accounts via the video-calling app Houseparty, which saw a huge increase in its user base as people turned to alternative online methods to chat with groups of friends.

Many employees will be working on personal computers as they work from home, completely unaware of the many cyber security risks associated with it. Personal computers are often unencrypted, meaning that if they are stolen, all downloaded data including emails and company documents can be easily extracted. They are also often lacking suitable antivirus software, which exposes the machine to malware and malicious programmes. Most importantly, if there is no monitoring or visibility, corporations will likely have no knowledge of potential problems or what vulnerabilities they are even exposed to.

Even where workers are using work computers at home, the risks are elevated. This is because almost all will use home networks, which have two key issues associated with them. The main issue lies within the home network firewall which is often not kept up to date and vulnerabilities get frequently exploited. If a network has been breached, hackers are able to try a plethora of methods to gain access to corporate data. The other key risk is that home networks rarely have any web proxies or filters protecting them from malicious websites, which are usually blocked when using the corporate network.

Despite the increased level of risk, it can be easily mitigated by ensuring experts have visibility of an organisation’s entire IT infrastructure, and are constantly keeping an eye out for problems. Computers that access corporate data and lack fundamental security measures need prompt and decisive action to secure them – and with so many millions of people now being asked to work from home, it’s up to companies to ensure that their staff are protected.

UK individuals and companies have never been at such great risk of cyber-attacks. It’s imperative to make sure that you and your staff have the protection that they need, and are more careful than usual when installing software and giving out any personal information online.

Steve Thomson is chairman of ThreatAware