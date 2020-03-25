🔥Beware of COVID-19 scams, like free masks from the ‘Red Cross’ or fake test kits🔥

OTTAWA – They’ve become so aggressive, even the head of Canada’s Centre for Cyber Security is being targeted. Scammers are pouncing on the COVID-19 scare by any means possible to lure Canadians into giving up money and personal information.

Have you recently received a text message claiming to be from the Red Cross offering you a “free” mask? Or maybe an unexpected and unsolicited call from someone purporting to be from a government agency and saying you’ve tested positive for COVID-19?

If so, “reject, delete or hang up and don’t respond,” warns Jeffrey Thomson, criminal intelligence analyst at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC). You’ve most likely been contacted by a scammer trying to steal your money, your personal information, or both.

Fear is their ally

In the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, fear and anxiety is high among Canadians staying isolated at home. Scammers know that and they want to capitalize on it.

“We know that fraudsters are good at picking up on world news events. For example, not long after Hurricane Katrina hit, our U.S. law enforcement partners had to put in place fraud charity units. It’s no different with COVID-19. They’re quick to adapt their messaging and scams to what people are paying attention to,” Thomson said.

“Fear is their ally,” added Scott Jones, head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, in a separate interview.

In the last two weeks, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received 43 reports of scams related to COVID-19. Though that number may seem low, it most likely represents only a drop in the ocean, as barely five per cent to 10 per cent of frauds are actually reported to the CAFC.

Among the most popular COVID-19 scams reported to date are merchandise scams (like fake free mask giveaway mentioned above) and phishing attempts. Phishing is when a fraudster uses a false pretence to convince you to hand over your personal information, such as a credit card or a social insurance number.

For example, many Canadians have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be from fake federal government departments asking them for their personal information. In exchange, the scammers promise the victim will receive additional EI payments or a cheque from the government.

These sham calls have become so common, even the head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security says he’d received one just minutes before he spoke to the National Post.

“I got a call from the ‘Social Development Department’ of the government of Canada, which is a fake department. We all get them. I’m definitely not immune, but I don’t respond,” Jones said.

Fraudsters may use the uncertainty around coronavirus to trick you into a scam. Don’t click on any suspicious links or attachments, and make sure you buy from genuine sites and sellers. For more information on staying safe online visit: https://t.co/3zSb5nrLhV pic.twitter.com/QhJtVc5IOR — Lloyds Bank (@LloydsBank) March 20, 2020

In other phishing cases, scammers send emails with sob stories related to COVID-19 in the hopes of getting money out of you.

The Centre for Cyber Security has also noted an increased threat of attacks coming from “sophisticated threat actors.” These aren’t your run-of-the-mill scammers attempting to trick anyone they can, but rather trained professionals targeting specific companies, government agencies or research centres.

They could be trying to steal anything from money to intellectual property, such as research on COVID-19 treatments.

“They’ll be using more advanced techniques. They’re a higher class of criminals, or it could be a State or a State-sponsored groups, using more sophisticated tools like ransomware. They may be hoping to infect your network and hold your data hostage because they know we have a pressing need to access it,” Jones said.

It’s really hard to tell it’s fake

Unfortunately, there are most likely more scams to come targeting businesses or households, warns the CAFC.

“What we’ll probably see in the future are duct cleaning services or air filter vendors who claim their products are COVID-19-proof. Others may call businesses telling them their first aid kits aren’t COVID-19 compliant, which is not real,” said Thomson.

So if you get a message regarding COVID-19 that is both unsolicited and sounds too good to be true, threatening or suspicious, the experts recommend to hang up or delete it immediately.

If you do get caught, both Jones and Thomson insist on the importance of reporting the crime to the police as soon as possible.

“Some of these cybercriminals and their work are so sophisticated, it’s really hard to tell it’s fake,” Jones said. “That’s why we tell victims not to be embarrassed, but report it to police because it’s one of the most underreported crimes. The more we know, the better we can take action.”

Four common COVID-19 scams currently doing the rounds

Merchandise Scam

The most common scam has been a text message claiming to be from the Red Cross and telling you that they want to give you a few face masks or antiseptic products. When the victim clicks on the provided link, they are usually asked to pay a “delivery fee” for the items as well as input their credit card information, which is stolen by the scammers.

These messages have been so frequent, multiple police services have put out warnings on social media warning Canadians not to click on the link or follow any of the instructions in the text.

In the midst of the challenges presented by COVID-19, please do not fall prey to this scam. If you receive a text message claiming to be from the Red Cross selling or giving away masks, do NOT click the link (we didn’t). It is not a legitimate offer. ^jh pic.twitter.com/CqSrMBRSjQ — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 18, 2020

Extortion calls

In an attempt to capitalize on Canadians’ fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have been calling random numbers and telling victims that they have tested positive for the virus and they need to provide their healthcare and credit card information.

“This is pretty alarming stuff. Extortion frauds are our most common category of reports. With the fear and anxiety that already exists around the current situation, I’m not surprised scammers are trying to capitalize,” explained Jeffrey Thomson of the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Fake government websites

If you receive an unsolicited email, text or social media message claiming to be from the Canadian government and telling you to visit a certain website, beware: it’s probably a fake.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security says they’ve already had multiple web pages copycatting federal departments taken offline, such as a spoof of the Public Health Agency of Canada’s official website.

The best way to check if a link in an email is authentic or not is to hover over it with your mouse and see what the URL says.

“If it feels even just a little suspicious, go look up the department on www.Canada.ca. And be careful of shortened links,” warned Scott Jones, head of the Centre for Cyber Security.

Phishing emails

Another common fraud that has been adapted to COVID-19 are phishing emails that feature a fake story aimed at getting your money or personal information.

“It’s basically the COVID-19 version of the Nigerian Prince email scam that has been around forever. They choose things that either pull at your heartstrings or feed on fear and a need for information,” said the head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, Scott Jones.

For example, he cited a recent email chain claiming to be fundraising for a sick Italian widow who was quarantined and needed money to pay rent and buy food.

“The goal is almost exclusively to get you to disclose information they can use for another purpose or download some malware on your computer,” Jones added.

