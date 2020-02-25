🔥Better Call Saul season 5: Netflix release date🔥

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 1 – Photo Credit: Warrick Page/AMC/Sony Pictures Television Better Call Saul season 5 will be added to Netflix in the United States a few weeks before the premiere of Better Call Saul season 6.Better Call Saul is back! After an extended delay between the fourth and fifth season of the Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul season 5 finally premiered on AMC on Sunday, Feb. 23.This is, of course, one of the most popular shows on TV and on Netflix. The first four seasons of the series are now available to stream on Netflix. With the fifth season premiering on AMC, fans around the United States are wondering when Better Call Saul season 5 will be added to the streaming service.Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while before the fifth season is added to Netflix in the US. First, the full season has to air on AMC. The season finale is scheduled to air on April 20, 2020. Then, it’s more of the waiting game.Most likely, the fifth season of Better Call Saul will be added to Netflix about two weeks before the season 6 premiere. That’s what happened with season 4 and season 5. The fourth season was added to Netflix on Feb. 9, which was exactly two weeks before the fifth season premiered. Expect a similar release schedule for this season.The problem is we don’t know when season 6 is going to air. We’re guessing it will be in February 2021, so then, season 5 would also be added to Netflix in January or February 2021. That’s our best guess right now.It’s possible we could see Better Call Saul season 6 a few months later, though, like April or August 2021. That’s when previous seasons of the series have premiered, so it’s possible the show could be moved to one of those months next year.If you live outside of the US, you can watch new episodes of Better Call Saul the day after they air on AMC. The wait, because the show airs on AMC in the US, is a little bit longer for those who want to watch the full season on Netflix.For now, expect to see Better Call Saul season 5 in January or February 2021. We’ll be sure to let you know the exact release date when we find out.If you still haven’t seen El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie starring Aaron Paul, you need to watch that on Netflix right now!