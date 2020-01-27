🔥Better Call Saul season 4 is coming to Netflix in February 2020🔥

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn of “Better Call Saul” speak during the AMC segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul season 4 starring Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, and Rhea Seehorn is coming to Netflix next month.

Better Call Saul season 4 is coming to Netflix very soon! The new season of the Breaking Bad spinoff is coming to Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Netflix just announced the release date for season 4 along with the full list of what’s new on Netflix in February.

It’s been a while since we saw any new seasons of Better Call Saul on Netflix. Season 3 was added to Netflix way back in 2018. Season 4 premiered on AMC in August and ran through October 2018. We were expecting the new season would then be added to Netflix sometime in 2019, but that didn’t happen.

Instead, we’re getting to see season 4 on Netflix right before season 5 premieres on AMC. The season 5 premiere is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, on AMC. You’ll have about two weeks to watch Better Call Saul season 4 before the new season premieres.

While you’re at it, you might want to re-watch Better Call Saul season 3, and maybe even the first two seasons, before season 4 hits Netflix. It’s been a long time since we saw any new episodes of the series after all!

The first three seasons of Better Call Saul are now streaming on Netflix. If you start watching now, you should have no problem catching up before the season 5 premiere.

Better Call Saul has already been renewed for a sixth season prior to the season 5 premiere, according to a report from Variety. The sixth season will be the final season of the series.

It’s pretty remarkable that this series has lasted as long as it has. Breaking Bad ran for five seasons over the course of six years. Now, Better Call Saul, the spinoff, will have an even longer run than that series.

With a new season of Better Call Saul headed to Netflix soon, it’s also a great time to remind everyone how good Breaking Bad is. The full series is streaming on Netflix right now, and Netflix released El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie last fall. The film follows Jesse Pinkman’s journey after the Breaking Bad finale.

If you still haven’t seen the film, you better check it out on Netflix as soon as you can!

Better Call Saul season 5 and season 6 will be headed to the streaming service in the next few years.