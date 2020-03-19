🔥Bet You Can Guess How Coronavirus Has Affected Porn Searches🔥

With more and more workers forced into their homes because of the recent outbreak of Coronavirus, daily routines have started shifting. People are trying to figure out how to occupy their days and what to do with their time. Turns out the answer for many is apparently watching porn.

No doubt this will come as a huuuuuuuge suck to everyone, but porn consumption across the entire world is up and up in big numbers. Pornhub, who is the leading authority on such matters (and knows a good press opportunity when it sees one), released a new chart today showing worldwide traffic is up almost 12% over standard workdays. Given how much porn people already watch on a daily basis, that is almost impressive. Check out this graph…

That’s spread across the whole world. Some countries are showing even greater increases. Italy, as an example, has been on severe movement restrictions, and its citizens have apparently been searching 30% more than usual. France and Spain are also up over 30% normal rates. Perhaps even more alarming, however, are some of the changes in what people are searching for.

In just the last month, there have been more than 9 million searches for Coronavirus-related pornography. Listen: I am not ordinarily here to kink shame people. If you’re into weird shit, provided that weird shit doesn’t harm other people and it involves consenting adults, go get up to your weird shit. I honestly don’t care. We’ve all got different turn-ons, but I’m honestly straining to even figure out what Coronavirus-related porn content would be.

Is this like nurse porn where you’re looking for someone to care for you? Is it like it’s the end of the world so let’s do things we wouldn’t normally do type porn? I can’t help it. I need to look. Hold on. I’ll be right back…

Oh my God. I don’t even know what to say right now. We’ve got quarantined women exercising at home with less than the full allotment of clothes. We’ve got people getting after it with masks on, and we’ve got whatever the hell is going on here…

Ultimately, we all need something to do to occupy our time. If porn winds up being the thing to get you through these dark times with your sanity in check, then you need to go look out for yourself. And if what gets you off right now is a weird confluence of sex, disease and current events, then I’m glad the porn community is here to service those needs.