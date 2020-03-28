Bestselling books for the week that ended March 22

Here are the bestsellers from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended March 21.HARDCOVER FICTION1. “The Boy From the Woods” • Harlan Coben2. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” • Rae Carson3. “American Dirt” • Jeanine Cummins4. “The Mirror & the Light” • Hilary Mantel5. “Smoke Bitten” • Patricia Briggs6. “The Jerusalem Assassin” • Joel C. Rosenberg7. “Blindside” • James Patterson and James Born8. “In Five Years” • Rebecca Serle9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” • Charlie Mackesy10. “Journey of the Pharaohs” • Cussler/BrownHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “D&D: Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount” • Wizards of the Coast2. “Untamed” • Glennon Doyle3. “The Splendid and the Vile” • Erik Larson4. “Find Your Path” • Carrie Underwood5. “Open Book” • Jessica Simpson6. “The Gift of Forgiveness” • Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt7. “Marketing Made Simple” • Donald Miller8. “Get Out of Your Own Way” • Dave Hollis9. “Dangerous Prayers” • Craig Groeschel10. “The Genius Life” • Max LugavereMASS MARKET PAPERBACKS1. “Window on the Bay” • Debbie Macomber2. “Liar Liar” • Patterson/Fox3. “Long Road to Mercy” • David Baldacci4. “Celtic Empire” • Cussler/Cussler5. “Longing for Yesterday” • Debbie Macomber6. “Blessing in Disguise” • Danielle Steel7. “The Night Window” • Dean Koontz8. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) • Celeste Ng9. “The Big Kahuna” • Evanovich/Evanovich10. “Chasing Cassandra” • Lisa KleypasTRADE PAPERBACKS1. “Little Fires Everywhere” • Celeste Ng2. “The Odd Is Out: The First Sequel” • James Rallison3. “The Hunting Party” • Lucy Foley4. “Normal People” • Sally Rooney5. “Learn to Read” • Modern Kid6. “Worlds Within Worlds” • Kerby Rosanes7. “The Inn” • Patterson/Fox8. “Lost Boy Found” • Kristen Alexander9. “Before We Were Yours” • Lisa Wingate10. “The Outsider” • Stephen KingHere are the bestsellers at area independent stores for the week that ended March 22. Stores reporting: the Book House, Left Bank Books, Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books.ADULTS1. “The Mirror and the Light” • Hilary Mantel2. “Untamed” • Glennon Doyle3. “The Splendid and the Vile” • Erik Larson4. “Little Fires Everywhere” • Celeste Ng5. “The Night Watchman” • Louise Erdrich6. “The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” • Stuart Turton7. “American Dirt” • Jeanine Cummins8. “The Overstory” • Richard Powers9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” • Delia Owens10. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” • TJ KluneCHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS1. “New Kid” • Jerry Craft2. “One Crazy Summer” • Rita Williams-Garcia3. “Dog Man and Cat Kid” • Dav Pilkey4. “Out of My Mind” • Sharon M. Draper5. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” • Newt Scamander6. “The Giver” • Lois Lowry7. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” • Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi8. “Black Brother, Black Brother” • Jewell Parker Rhodes9. “I Am Malala” • Malala Yousafzai10. “Mananaland” • Pam Munoz Ryan

Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!

Several stores are still open or have limited hours; others are finding new ways to connect with buyers.

Sports are ideal for redemption narratives — the athlete who, in defying stereotypes or biases, claims both victory and vindication. Think of …

The alt-weekly focuses on St. Louis’ events, concerts, bars and restaurants. But closings and cancelations due to the global pandemic immediately flattened the publication’s advertising base.

Thousands of books are available for loan, rent or purchase.

The seeds for “The Red Lotus” were planted long before the coronavirus and COVID-19 became household words.

NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s memoir, dropped by its original publisher after widespread criticism, has found a new home, The Associated Press…

Thomas Cromwell rose from humble origins to become Earl of Essex, but he flew too high.

Rose Pastor Stokes was a “Rebel Cinderella,” Adam Hochschild writes.

Set in 1921, inspector struggles with his history of serving in Great War.

The alt-weekly focuses on St. Louis’ events, concerts, bars and restaurants. But closings and cancelations due to the global pandemic immediately flattened the publication’s advertising base.