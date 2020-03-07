🔥Bestselling books for the week that ended March 1🔥

Here are the bestsellers from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended Feb. 29.HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Blindside” • James Patterson and James Born2. “American Dirt” • Jeanine Cummins3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” • Charlie Mackesy4. “The Warsaw Protocol” • Steve Berry5. “Golden in Death” • J.D. Robb6 . “Coconut Layer Cake Murder” • Joanne Fluke7. “The Dutch House” • Ann Patchett8. “Such a Fun Age” • Kiley Reid9. “The Guardians” • John GrishamHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “The Splendid and the Vile” • Erik Larson2. “Unknown Valor” • Martha MacCallum3 . “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+” • Suze Orman4. “Food Fix” • Mark Hyman5. “The Hope of Glory” • Jon Meacham6. “You Are Enough” • Panache Desai7. “Open Book” • Jessica Simpson8. “The Motive” • Patrick M. Lencioni9. “Get Out of Your Head” • Jennie Allen10. “A Very Stable Genius” • Philip RuckerMASS MARKET PAPERBACKS1. “Window on the Bay” • Debbie Macomber2. “Celtic Empire” • Cussler/Cussler3. “Chasing Cassandra” • Lisa Kleypas4. “Blessing in Disguise” • Danielle Steel5. “Ambush” • Patterson/Born6. “The Cliff House” • RaeAnne Thayne7. “The Night Window” • Dean Koontz8. “Rope Burn” • William W. Johnstone9. “The Backstabbers” • William W. Johnstone10. “Liar Liar” • Patterson/FoxTRADE PAPERBACKS1. “Little Fires Everywhere” • Celest Ng2. “Unsolved” • Patterson/Ellis3. “One Good Deed” • David Baldacci4. “Say Nothing” • Patrick Radden5. “Summer of ’69” • Elin Hilderbrand6. “Before We Were Yours” • Lisa Wingate7. “Normal People” • Sally Rooney8. “Official SAT Study Guide” (2020 ed.) • College Board9. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” • Kim Michele RichardsonHere are the bestsellers at area independent stores for the week that ended March 1. Stores reporting: the Book House, Left Bank Books, Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books.ADULTS1. “The Life and Times of Missouri’s Charles Parsons” • John Launius2. “The Warsaw Protocol” • Steve Berry3. “Congress at War” • Fergus M. Bordewich4. “Sword of Destiny” • Andrzej Sapkowski5. “Oona Out of Order” • Margarita Montimore6. “The Dutch House” • Ann Patchett7. “Supreme Inequality” • Adam Cohen8. “Steamboat Disasters of the Lower Missouri River” • Vicki Berger Erwin and James Erwin9. “Saint X” • Alexis Schaitkin10. “The Splendid and the Vile” • Erick LarsonCHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS1. “Goodnight St. Louis” • June Herman & Julie Dubray2. “On the Come Up” • Angie Thomas3. “Brown Girl Dreaming” • Jacqueline Woodson4. “The Escape of Light” • Fred Venturini5. “Prudence the Part-Time Cow” • Jody Jensen Shaffer6. “The Fountains of Silence” • Ruta Sepetys7. “Dog Man: Fetch 22” • Dav Pilkey8. “Children of Virtue & Vengeance” • Tomi Adeyemi9. “Narwhal’s Otter Friend” • Ben Clanton10. “Tomorrow I’ll Be Brave” • Jessica Hische

