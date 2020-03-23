🔥Best yoga products: mats, leggings and tops for home🔥

Staying at home and inside for long periods of time can put a lot of strain on all of us both physically and mentally but with as little as just 15 to 30 minutes of yoga each day, you might be surprised at the change in your mood.

Yoga has been around for thousands of years as an ancient practise. It can help improve the health of your heart, lower blood pressure, fight depression and reduce inflammation. Yoga can also do wonders for your sleep quality – something that may be impacted by the lack of movement throughout the day.

For beginners, to certified yoginis, there is an extensive amount of material on the Internet, from YouTube videos, to subscriptions services like FIIT where you can participate alongside professional and knowledgeable instructors that will help your work on your flexibility and balance even while housebound.

It is now more difficult than ever to achieve your 10,000 steps a day so instead of heading to the park, supplement your daily exercise with yoga and kickstart a new healthy habit. All you need is a small amount of at-home kit and you’ll be ready to go.

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat 71″ – Thunder

To kickstart any at-home yoga kit, you need to first invest in a mat. It needs to be fairy padded as to protect your knees and elbows, but also storage should be taken into consideration. Grip is of the utmost importance. This option from Manduka is mid-size with cushioning and offers a stable surface for your warrior poses and beyond.

£70 | The Sports Edit | Buy it now

Gaiam Stay-Put Yoga Mat

To keep your mat in tip top shape, this towel is designed specifically as a covering with corner pockets to secure it in place and ensure you have a firm base during your Sun Salutation. It is composed of hypoallergenic microfibre to absorb sweat, while being quick-drying.

£20.81 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Mirafit Hi Density Yoga Blocks

This set of two blocks will assist and improve your alignment you as you progress with your yoga practice. They help provide stability during your poses and push you to go further and deeper into your stretches. There are two sizes, both of which are durable and lightweight. They come in a variety of colours.

£5.95 | Mirafit | Buy it now

Gaiam Grippy Yoga Barre Socks

These speciality yoga, barre and pilates socks have a non-slip silicone design on the sole to give you that extra bit of stability during your yoga session. They will keep you firmly in place and have a ballet-inspired cross front design.

£11.46 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight

Lululemon has designed these innovative leggings to be completely sweat-proof. This ensures that no matter how hard you train, they will stay comfortable and dry throughout. They are also stretchy enough so you can flex your yoga prowess and test your balance without being limited by the fabrication. They are available in a range of colours.

£88 | Lululemon | Buy it now

GapFit High Rise Brushed Jersey Yoga Shorts

If you prefer shorts over leggings, these options from Gap will come in handy for at-home yoga and throughout the summer. They are composed of a moisture-wicking and breathable fabric with an elasticated waistband and just the right amount of stretch. The shorts are available in a range of colours.

£29.95 | Gap | Buy it now

Garudasana Yoga Pants

Embrace your inner yogini with these super soft yoga pants that you will live in during your workout and lounging around the house. They have a relaxed fit and a stretchy fabrication and are available in multiple colours.

£80 | Sweaty Betty | Buy it now

Nike Yoga shorts in dark grey

Nike has designed these specific yoga shorts for men to give a technical approach without interfering with your workout. They are made from a lightweight, sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric and are comfortable and secure with an elasticated waistband.

£40 | ASOS | Buy it now

V Neck Training Sports Bra

Yoga may be a low-impact sport but you still want to be comfortable and supported throughout and that’s where this bra from Gymshark comes in. It offered in a playful yellow hue as well as various others with a racer back design and removable padding.

£20 | Gymshark | Buy it now

Cropped sports top

This functional top has a fun and flattering twist front design with a slightly cropped construction. It comes in three versatile shades and can be paired with the matching leggings.

£9.99 | H&M | Buy it now

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0

Don’t underestimate the sweat you will generate during a good yoga session and this performance top will have your back. The technical fabrication has a impressive breathability and comes in an array of colours.

£58 | Lululemon | Buy it now

No Limits Stretching Strap

Push your yoga skills to the next level with the stretching band that will give you extra support to go deeper into your poses.

From £9 | Lululemon | Buy it now

Cooling Towel

Keep this mini cooling towel on hand to wipe your brow when your session gets more intense. It is crafted from a proprietary performance fabric that instantly cools when comes into contact with water or is wrung out.

£17 | Bloch | Buy it now

GLACCE Amethyst Bottle

Accompany your stress-relieving session with a crystal-infused bottle of water. The removable amethyst claims to promote calming and soothing and is housed in a glass bottle.

£74 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

